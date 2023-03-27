What's on around Whyalla and regions

WATCH THE DOT
Ray Friedrich rides for RUOK?
Watch Whyalla local Ray's progress in the Indian Pacific Wheel Race via https://ipwr23.maprogress.com. Currently in eighth place in the 5500km ride. Show your support by donating here: https://join.ruok.org.au/fundraisers/raymondfriedrich
SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo Fun
Monday nights, Centrals Football Clubrooms, 8pm, free tea/coffee, canteen, hosted by Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League. Call to confirm.
MEET AND EAT
Friday counter meals
Whyalla R.S.L. Essington Lewis Ave 6-7.30 pm, kids meals, stairs with chair lift. Ph: 0845 7995. Support your local R.S.L.
JUSTICE FOR REFUGEES
Palm Sunday April 2
Justice for Refugees Palm Sunday actions and events raise public awareness of the difficult situation for many refugees in Australia.
WHYALLA ART GROUP
Opening Night
Friday May 19 from 6 pm Darling Terrace, the more, the merrier! All new work by our talented artists is for sale. Complementary refreshments, gold coin donation please.
WEEKLY FUN
Bingo, Cards
Every Tuesday, Senior Citizens Club, Field St Whyalla Playford for over 55s, bingo 10.15am, then lunch, cards in afternoon, coffee and tea, ph 0429 019 676.
LEAVE A LIGHT ON
Lamp creation and fun
Turkish mosaic lamp workshops April 22 and 23 Girl Guide Hall, Whitehead St. Materials provided. Go to loveinistanbul.com for more details and bookings.
GETTING CRAFTY
The Haven - Creative Space
Mondays 11-1pm, Head St. Safe space for women, free.
ART FOR EVERYONE
Quaff with Gogh (licensed)
Whyalla Art Group public workshops, March 31, April 2, local landscapes in the style of van Gogh. Book: whyallaartgroup@gmail.com
QUIET MEDITATION
Everyone welcome
Fourth Saturday of the month 2pm, Whyalla Buddhist Meditation Centre, Wileman St.
ALL BOOKWORMS
Readers and Writers Festival
Brand new event for Whyalla Friday April 14 - Sunday April 16. Visiting and local authors, workshops, panels.
TONI CHILDS IN CONCERT
One night only
Thursday April 6, 2023: Middleback Arts Centre. Emmy Winner and three-time Grammy nominated recording artist,Toni Childs in concert, limited number of exclusive meet and greet packages available www.middlebacktheatre.com.au | Ph: 8644 7300
GET A DRAG ON
Steel City Nats is back
Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14, Mullaquana Rd. Steel City Dragway
GET A BUZZ
Beekeepers unite!
Enthusiasts next meeting April 2 at 10am. Ian Hoffman 0408 810 217.
FEELING GOOD
Make-up and Self Esteem Workshop
Plaza Youth Centre are running workshops April 20 and 21 for girls aged 12-17 years with a beautician, 10am-3pm Colebrook St Whyalla Stuart. Register ph 8645 3999. Limited spots, free, lunch included.
STEMMIES REPRESENT
Whyalla Library
STEM Club 4-5PM on Wednesday afternoon for STEMIES 12yo and over. Activities fully supervised, robotic, 3D design and printing and digital drawing.
MONTH OF HISTORY
Discover the history of the RSL
Whyalla RSL Club, Essington Lewis Av, open for SA History Month, every Sunday in May from 1-5pm, visit our historic building opened in 1947 and view pictures of the Whyalla Anzac Day marches. Tea and coffee, free entry, stair chair access.
GET IN THE SWIM
Competitive swimming
Whyalla Stingers, juniors Monday and Thursday 5.30-6.30pm, seniors Monday and Thursday 6.30-8pm and Wednesday 6-8pm at the Rec Centre. Three free come and try training sessions.
HAVE A HIT
Come and Try Table Tennis
Fridays 7pm, clubrooms Whyalla Showgrounds.
SHARE YOUR SKILLS
Looking for Scouts!
Volunteer with Whyalla Scout Group. Group Leader Christine 0418 870 890. Come and try for all kids from ages 5 - 14 yrs Mondays in school terms.
GOT AN EVENT?
Let us know
neralie.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
