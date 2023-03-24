Whyalla News
Home/News/Local News

Ouch but not out

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated March 24 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EP local, Sue Wellington and Ray Friedrich, 25km west of Caiguna on March 20. "It was pretty special to meet a local doing Indipac!" she said. Picture supplied.

Whyalla's own two wheeled vagabond Raymond Friedrich is 300km west of Ceduna on his quest to complete the 2023 Indian Pacific Wheel Ride from Fremantle to Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.