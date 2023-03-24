Ouch but not out

Whyalla's own two wheeled vagabond Raymond Friedrich is 300km west of Ceduna on his quest to complete the 2023 Indian Pacific Wheel Ride from Fremantle to Sydney.
Mr Friedrich has already travelled 1686 kms since March 18 raising funds for RUOK?
In his last update, he reported that he was feeling fit and well but unfortunately has been suffering from extreme chaffing the last few days and has decided to rest at the Nullabor roadhouse.
"I was really enjoying the tussle with Matt but at the moment I'm unable to ride.
"I was very disappointed but I have reset and embraced the spirit of this adventure and instead of getting to Sydney at best possible pace I have decided to try and just get there spreading the message of RUOK?" he said.
The two-time winner of the Whyalla Triathlon has been chasing the ride leader Mr Matt Hill from the UK who has travelled 2,293 km so far and reached Kimba on March 24.
Twenty-five riders started from South Mole Lighthouse and already two have needed to retire; the ride is not to be underestimated and many riders have struggled with the strong head winds.
"I will wait a few days at Nullabor road house and hopefully get my butt in a condition to get back in the saddle and continue this amazing journey... I really appreciate all your support," Mr Friedrich said.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.