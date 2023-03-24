Whyalla News
Looking forward in retrospective

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated March 24 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:37pm
A limited meet and greet package is also available for the show at the Northern Festival Centre. Picture supplied.

Music legend Toni Childs will be in Port Pirie for special two-hour performance on Thursday April 6 at the Middleback Arts Centre celebrating her life's musical works.

