Looking forward in retrospective

Music legend Toni Childs will be in Port Pirie for special two-hour performance on Thursday April 6 at the Middleback Arts Centre celebrating her life's musical works.
The Emmy Winner and three-time Grammy nominated recording artist describes her 'Retrospective' show as a memory feast.
"My music seems to have woven into the fabric of people's lives, so we have dessert first, all the fan favorites first in the first hour and in the second hour, it's kind of like a potpourri of the three new productions that are rolling out this decade," she said.
Ms Child's new music comes from two albums; It's All a Beautiful Noise and Citizens of the Planet.
The artist now officially calls Australia home, receiving her citizenship email recently.
"I didn't look at it for four days. I was really nervous, I finally opened the email and it said, 'you have been approved'.
"I burst into tears, I'm so grateful to be here and be one of the bunch," she added.
Ms Child's said she grew up in a small town in Southern California and understands how important it is for regional communities to have the opportunity to see live performances.
"We've just come out of this pandemic and that stirred up the pot for everybody.
"If you need to be loved up and you need to reset, come to the show because when you leave you're going to really feel loved up," she said.
The 'Retrospective' show won't be the last time audiences in Whyalla will have the opportunity to see Ms Childs in concert.
One of her coming projects will also tour the regions.
The Reef 360 Dome features three 360 format films, an underwater concert as well as two documentaries with an educational component where marine scientists engage directly with students.
The primary objective is to highlight the beauty and wonder of the oceans, as well as the current environmental issues in the marine parks surrounding Australia.
"I personally feel we need to invest and build bridges into regional areas around the world by bringing top shelf music-driven spectacle to seed emerging solutions into communities who are often left out.
"What it does is that it gets us all in the same boat together working together, and that's what we need right now," Ms Childs said.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
