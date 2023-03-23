Port sweep scheduled

The Whyalla Port will undertake a marine "sweeping" process, if weather conditions permit, starting on Monday, March 27 and finishing on Friday, March 31 as part of routine maintenance for the GFG Alliance.
The sweeping process is necessary to move the build-up of seabed sand that has lowered water depth by up to a metre at the Port's outer harbour berthing facility.
The lower water depth can affect loading of ships and create negative environmental effects through reduced water quality.
The build-up will be moved into deeper water, within the Port's exclusion zone, with the use of an Edi Sweeper Tug.
This vessel uses a 20-tonne sweeper bar to gradually move the material..
To ensure there is minimal disruption to water quality, buoys have been in place around the Port for the past two months to measure water quality before sweeping takes place.
During the sweeping, the buoys will send data back to the Port in real-time to monitor water quality.
Whyalla Port Manager, Mr Mark Henderson, said this work will increase efficiency at the Port and reduce impacts on the surrounding marine environment.
"When the seabed is raised in the Port due to seabed sand build up, this actually creates a turbidity problem with the ship's hulls coming too close to the bottom and stirring the sand up," Mr Henderson said.
"Through this controlled sweeping process, we will lower the seabed level by up to a metre giving the ships greater clearance when coming into Port and less disturbance to the bottom.
"This process also ensures the material is not removed or dumped on land but simply moved back into deeper water," he said.
Mr Henderson said there would be no impact on Whyalla boaties or water activities around the area as the sweeping work was contained entirely within the Port's exclusion zone.
"We have undergone a strict risk assessment for the marine environment, in and around the Port, and proactively consulted with the EPA," Mr Henderson said.
"Our environmental team has assessed the sea grasses around the Port and established there will be minimal disturbance to this environment, through this strictly controlled work.
"The sweep tug is very slow and deliberate to minimise disturbance...stirring up the bottom excessively would defeat the purpose of the trying to move this material in the first place," Mr Henderson said.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
