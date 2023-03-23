Whyalla News
Home/News/Local News

Port sweep scheduled

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated March 23 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There will be no impact on Whyalla boaties or water activities as the sweeping work will be within the Port's exclusion zone. Picture by Neralie Bailey.

The Whyalla Port will undertake a marine "sweeping" process, if weather conditions permit, starting on Monday, March 27 and finishing on Friday, March 31 as part of routine maintenance for the GFG Alliance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.