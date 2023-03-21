Whyalla News
Home/News/Local News

Skaters workshop for youth week

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated March 21 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As part of the Build Up Skateboarding workshop, there will be prizes to give away including skateboards, clothing, and lots of other goodies. Picture by Anglicare NT.

Whyalla City Council and local youth community service providers are offering a free two-day skateboarding workshop at Risk It Skate Park, Civic Park on Saturday 25, and Sunday 26 March from 11am to 3pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.