Skaters workshop for youth week

Whyalla City Council and local youth community service providers are offering a free two-day skateboarding workshop at Risk It Skate Park, Civic Park on Saturday 25, and Sunday 26 March from 11am to 3pm.
As part of Youth Week 2023, the Department of Human Services, Plaza Youth Centre and headspace Whyalla will join the team from Build Up Skateboarding to provide engagement and activation for our youth community.
The Build Up program offers opportunities for personal development in an entertaining atmosphere, where participants can explore their creativity, develop social skills, and build confidence on and off the board.
The program provides a safe environment for participants to engage in an alternative, challenging and rewarding physical activity learning tips, tricks and new skills (and maybe win some prizes!).
Food and drinks are included and participants need to wear closed in footwear.
Council's Youth Development Coordinator, Ms Gail Rostig, said she is she is really excited about this year's event.
"Council has a long history of delivering free Youth Week celebrations to our community, but in the past few years, we have had to take a step back and manage smaller-scale events and opportunities.
"It's so great to be working collaboratively with the other youth services organisations on a large-scale event that I know the community are really going love and benefit from.
"Participants will learn practical and valuable skills, such as how to build skateboards, ride and do tricks, along with having the opportunity to meet new friends in a community owned space, one they are comfortable in," she said.
As well as all the important life lessons, there are prize packs on offer for participants to take home.
Visit Build Up Skateboarding to find out more about the program or call Gail 0447 570 401.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.