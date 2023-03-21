Palm Sunday, April 2, is designated as 'Justice for Refugees Sunday'.
Major cities will hold marches and rallies to remind Australians of the thousands of refugees who live in limbo in Nauru and Papua New Guinea.
Ms Jenny Kondylas of Compassion and Justice for Refugees, Upper Spencer Gulf said that asylum seekers and refugees are not strangers.
"Among their number are parents and grand-parents of many descendants who now proudly call Australia home," she said.
Members of the group have been advocating on behalf of refugees even before Baxter opened in 2002, some visiting Woomera when refugees were first held there.
Woomera Immigration Reception and Processing Centre opened in 1999 and closed in 2003.
It had a capacity of 1200, and some 456 children were detained there in September 2001.
The group contacts politicians, does fundraising, and holds rallies and film nights.
"We send funds to Circle of Friends and The Welcome Centre in Adelaide who provide refugees with legal aid, food hampers and English classes.
Mr Ranjan Abayasekara and Ms Kondylas spoke on 5YYY community radio about the difficulties facing refugees.
Mr Abayasekara, a skilled migrant who joined BHP Whyalla in 1995, started visiting refugees at Baxter Immigrant Reception and Detention Centre after joining Rural Australians for Refugees (WRAR) in 2002.
Although many ex-detainees head for the capital cities, two Sri Lankan men who wanted to settle in Whyalla were helped by WRAR members providing them with home accommodation.
Both soon found jobs, undertook TAFE courses gaining qualifications and settled in the region; one of them still lives in Whyalla with his wife and children.
Ms Kondylas became involved with refugees after getting to know the families of some of her students at Our Lady Help of Christians School.
They told her how they had fled their native country where relatives had been killed.
"They themselves had been tortured and survived for many months in another country until they could come to Australia.
"Despite overcoming these problems to get to Australia, current refugees who had arrived by boat, were told they can never settle in Australia," she said.
The Albanese Government allowed 19,000 refugees to stay permanently in Australia in early 2023.
Ms Kondylas said that there remained 12,000 refugees and asylum seekers without any certainty for their futures.
"Without a permanent visa, refugees cannot work or study and must rely on generosity of the community to survive," she added.
The UN High Commissioner for refugees has joined human rights groups and grassroots advocates in demanding the immediate evacuation of about 150 people being held offshore in Nauru and Papua New Guinea.
Ms Kondylas said anyone who would like to get involved in the group can write to PO Box 95 Whyalla or email kon48@hotmail.com.
