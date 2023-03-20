What's on around Whyalla and regions

MUSICAL COMEDY
One Night Only
Steady Eddy and Jolly Jingo, Friday March 24 at 7pm, Steel United Soccer Club, tickets selling fast, phone 0407 254 999.
WATCH THE DOT
Ray Friedrich rides for RUOK?
Watch Whyalla local Ray's progress in the Indian Pacific Wheel Race via https://ipwr23.maprogress.com. Currently in second place in the 5500km ride.
SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo Fun
Monday nights, Centrals Football Clubrooms, 8pm, free tea/coffee, canteen, hosted by Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League. Call to confirm.
MEET AND EAT
Friday counter meals
Whyalla R.S.L. Essington Lewis Ave 6-7.30 pm, kids meals, stairs with chair lift. Ph: 0845 7995. Support your local R.S.L.
IN THE WATER
Stingers Swimming Carnival
Saturday March 25, nominations close March 17. Whyalla YMCA Rec Centre, start 10.30am, catering. Open water swim Sunday March 26.
WEEKLY FUN
Bingo, Cards
Every Tuesday, Senior Citizens Club, Field St Whyalla Playford for over 55s, bingo 10.15am, then lunch, cards in afternoon, coffee and tea, ph 0429 019 676.
LEAVE A LIGHT ON
Lamp creation and fun
Turkish mosaic lamp workshops April 22 and 23 Girl Guide Hall, Whitehead St. Materials provided. Go to loveinistanbul.com for more details and bookings.
GETTING CRAFTY
The Haven - Creative Space
Mondays 11-1pm, Head St. Safe space for women, free.
QUIET MEDITATION
Everyone welcome
Fourth Saturday of the month 2pm, Whyalla Buddhist Meditation Centre, Wileman St. Info: rwa44722@bigpond.net.au
THEATRE COMEDY
Fundraising event
The Whyalla Players present three one act plays. Cheeky ADULT comedy. Eventbrite.
ART FOR EVERYONE
Quaff with Gogh (licensed)
Whyalla Art Group public workshops, March 31, April 2, local landscapes in the style of van Gogh. Book: whyallaartgroup@gmail.com
GOT AN EVENT?
Let us know
neralie.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.