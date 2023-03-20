Whyalla News
Home/News/Local News

Prosser Bowls final won by Dragons against Dawson's Dropkicks in Whyalla.

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated March 20 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Travers, left, club sponsor Rod Prosser. Anthony Manfield, Damien Arbon, Jason Hage and Paul Wakelin.

The final of Prosser's Bowls was held at the Whyalla Golf Bowling Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.