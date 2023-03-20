The final of Prosser's Bowls was held at the Whyalla Golf Bowling Club.
All 16 teams were present on the evening and had a barbecue tea before the final.
Jason Hage led his team Dragons to victory for the sixth season, defeating second-placed team Dawson's Dropkicks.
Dragons: Anthony Travers. Paul Wakelin. Damien Arbon Anthony Manfield, Jason Hage.
Dawson's Dropkicks: Lorraine Mills. Margaret Donnellan. Colin Dawson. Noel Goldworthy.
Club Sponsor Rod Prosser from Prosser Motors presented the trophy to the winners.
The game of bowls is thought to have developed from the Egyptians. One of their pastimes was to play skittles with round stones. This has been determined by artefacts found in tombs dating back to about 5000 BC.
The sport spread across the world and took on a variety of forms - Bocce (Italian), Bolla (Saxon), Bolle (Danish), Boules (French and Ula Miaka (Polynesian).
The oldest green still played on is at Southampton, England. Records show that the green has been in operation since 1299 A.D. There are other claims of greens being in use before that time.
The most famous story in lawn bowls involves with Sir Francis Drake and the Spanish Armada.
On July 18, 1588, Drake was playing a game at Plymouth Hoe when he was notified that the armada was approaching.
His immortal response was that "We still have time to finish the game and to thrash the Spaniards, too".
He then proceeded to finish his match and the British Navy soundly defeated the Armada.
There is a lot of controversy as to whether this event actually took place.
Nevertheless, this story has been forever tied to the sport of Lawn Bowls.
England's King Henry VIII (1491-1547) was a lawn bowler, but he banned the game for those who were not wealthy or well to do because "Bowyers, Fletchers, Stringers and Arrowhead makers" were spending more time at recreational events such as bowls, instead of practising their trade.
