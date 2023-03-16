Whyalla News
Whyalla centre stage in Asia clean energy talks

TT
By Tristan Tobin
March 16 2023 - 5:00pm
Minster Nick Champion (bottom row, third from left) hosted a roundtable event in Singapore to highlight the state government's hydrogen and renewable energy initiatives, including in hydrogen made in Whyalla. Picture supplied.

Whyalla's credentials as a green hydrogen hub have been discussed at a clean energy roundtable event in Singapore this month.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

