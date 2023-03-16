Whyalla centre stage in Asia clean energy talks

Whyalla's credentials as a green hydrogen hub have been discussed at a clean energy roundtable event in Singapore this month.
The state government spruiked the steel city's credentials as a green hydrogen manufacturing and export centre, with a $600 million dollar hydrogen facility due to open at Cultana by the end of 2025.
The event in Singapore, known as the Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Roundtable, was hosted by Trade and Investment Minister Nick Champion, and included attendees from major listed equity, venture and renewable energy companies worth billions of dollars seeking exposure to opportunities in the South Australia.
"We already have runs on the board as a global leader in renewable energy, and now we are gaining momentum as a world leader in green hydrogen," Mr Champion said.
"The Singaporean Government, industry and investors are monitoring our State's progress in this area with great interest - and they are eager for opportunities to invest and collaborate on technology solutions."
Plans to create, store and export industrial amounts of hydrogen from locations near Whyalla are core to the government's, Hydrogen Jobs Plan, which aims to position South Australia as a global leader in green manufacturing and energy supply.
Government Request for Proposals to build parts of the $600 million hydrogen facility near Whyalla closed recently. Significant interest from foreign engineering companies were anticipated but had not yet been announced.
Exports of South Australian hydrogen to parts of Asia and potentially Europe are viewed as a likely outcome to the plan.
Singapore's new national hydrogen strategy to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century makes the country a key market for South Australia's future hydrogen exports.
The Hydrogen Jobs Plan will include the construction of world-leading hydrogen facilities at Whyalla, including 250MWe of electrolysers, a 200MW power station and hydrogen storage infrastructure.
Hydrogen production is expected to be powered by the state's significant wind and solar energy resources.
More than 70 per cent of South Australia's electricity requirements are met by renewable energy; by 2030, the state is expected to be a net 100 per cent renewable energy generator.
