Epic journey on off-road tracks of West Coast to raise $600,000 for kids

A road "adventure" to be staged along the West Coast has set a fundraising target of $600,000 for sick, disadvantaged or disabled children.
To be known as the Variety SA 4WD Adventure, the event will be from Saturday, March 25, to Friday, March 31.
It will involve 151 entrants and 71 four-wheel-drive vehicles travelling the pristine coastline of the Eyre Peninsula.
The "adventure" is scheduled to begin at Port Augusta's Standpipe Golf Motor Inn, travel the Gawler Ranges west of Whyalla and finish at Port Lincoln.
Organisers say the money raised will support Variety-the Children's Charity of South Australia to help the children.
The seven-day experience will take 4WD vehicles and their owners on an adrenalin-fuelled journey, but it will be in style and comfort.
It is billed as an one-of-a-kind experience, offering the chance to create memories while exploring the stunning landscapes.
"The event has entered its 28th year and it is a great time to reflect on the extraordinary impact its fundraising has on needy kids," said Variety SA chief executive officer Mark McGill.
"Many hundreds of thousands of kids have a better, brighter future as a consequence of the generosity of this wonderful group of outback adventurers.
"Our entrants will experience another remarkable week away while tackling some of Australia's best off-road tracks.
"Along the way they get to see the impact of their fundraising in the country while visiting some of the children, families, schools and organisations helped by the charity."
The volunteers help children who are sick, disadvantaged, or living with disabilities by granting valuable equipment and funding programs to enable them to overcome whatever obstacles they face and have a "fair go".
*In 2022, we directly impacted more than 85,738 kids, providing a total of 179 grants worth $4,796,625," Mr McGill said.
"The financial support helps individual children and their families as well as schools, hospitals and other children's charities, making Variety South Australia's leading children's charity.*
The theme of the group is to "help Aussie kids be kids".
It originated among 11 men involved in show business who used to meet weekly at a social club named the Variety Club in the United States.
On Christmas Eve, a baby girl was abandoned on the club's doorstep in Pittsburgh with a note which read: "Please take care of my baby. Her name is Catherine. I can no longer take care of her. I have eight others. My husband is out of work. She was born on Thanksgiving Day. I have always heard of the goodness of showbusiness people and pray to God that you will look after her - a heartbroken mother".
The mother is never found and the men informally adopted the baby and named her Catherine Variety Sheridan.
They went on to pay for the child's education and upbringing. This prompted the club to start raising funds for other disadvantaged children and Variety-the Children's Charity was born.
