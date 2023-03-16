A local employer is giving steel city sport a big push, announcing a sponsorship set to boost hockey participation for young and old.
The inaugural GFG Invitational Cup and Junior Clinics, done in partnership with Whyalla Hockey Association (WHA), gets underway March 18 and 19.
The weekend's invitational tournament and junior clinic will be followed by a Hockeyroos visit planned for May with more junior coaching clinics involving Australian representative players.
The move is part of a push to promote the sport and drive up participation.
WHA President Tony Appleyard said from the plans to build a second pitch at its Whyalla centre. The association will then aim even higher for a possible national Hockey One match between the Adelaide Fire and Hockey Club Melbourne and eventually an international match involving the Kookaburras and/or Hockeyroos.
Mr Appleyard believes the lofty goals are achievable if the association can drive up junior participation.
"We see a lot of kids having a hit-around when they come here for senior matches and other functions at the hockey fields," Mr Appleyard said.
"We want to convert that into these kids having some great coaching, some wonderful mentors and making the step into playing hockey for a local club."
"By having this GFG Invitational Tournament here, those kids and adults, will see some great hockey being played and then get the chance to have a go themselves at the junior clinics we will be running."
Mr Appleyard said local interest in hockey ran deep.
"We have a lot of families here in Whyalla with a hockey background and keen interest in the sport, so we want to give them the opportunity to get back into the game and participate on the field," he said.
The GFG Invitational Cup will involve teams from the Woodville Hockey Club, Uni SA and the Adelaide Sikhs along with three local clubs.
The junior clinics will run on Saturday morning March 18 with the invitational matches following and continuing on Sunday March 19.
Mr Appleyard said the GFG Alliance support was invaluable for the game and junior development in Whyalla.
"Without GFG's support these events would be very difficult to run," he said.
"It is helping us to get kids involved in the sport and for us to provide more support in the community for our youth."
"All this leads to use being able to lift the standard of hockey in Whyalla and make us a desired destination for more high-profile matches and visits from national and international players."
The Adelaide Sikhs club is one of those high-profile outfits that travels throughout the country and world playing exhibition matches.
The Woodville Hockey Club and UniSA will also bring a high-level of competition for the local teams to test themselves against in the GFG Invitational Cup.
The Whyalla Hockey Association is the home of the Hummock Hill, Steel City, Stuart and Waratah hockey clubs.
GFG INVITATIONAL CUP
When: Saturday and Sunday 18-19 March 2023
Where: Whyalla hockey fields
Schedule:
Saturday - 9am: Under 7 and Under 10 coaching clinic. 10am: Under 13 and Under 16 coaching clinic. 11am: GFG Invitational Cup matches.
Sunday - GFG Invitational Cup matches from 9.30am. Finals start 12 noon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.