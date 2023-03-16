Whyalla News
Whyalla Steelworks backs inaugural hockey cup and clinics

Updated March 16 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 2:13pm
Whyalla hockey players looking forward to the GFG Invitational Cup and Junior Clinics: Back row: Antonio Marino, Mirella Marino. Front row: Nischay Saharan, James Butler, Nicholas Manisalis and Abbie OBrien. Picture supplied.

A local employer is giving steel city sport a big push, announcing a sponsorship set to boost hockey participation for young and old.

Local News

