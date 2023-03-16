Civic leadership is seeking community feedback on improving Whyalla's livability through better events around the city.
Local feedback given in the survey would help "guide the creation and planning of events for the next five-to-ten years," council said in statement.
In calling for participation from residents council is asking the following questions:
"Answers to all these questions and more will provide a better picture of community expectations, helping Council ensure its long-term events calendar reflects these preferences," council said in a statement.
"We also encourage you to share the survey with your friends / family / colleagues to help spread the word and get as many locals involved as possible. The more people have their say, the more the results will represent the broader community."
Prizes are on offer for 10 lucky participants.
The survey can be completed online, or by picking up a physical copy from the Civic Building, library, visitor information centre, or Whyalla Childcare Centre.
Posters have also been put up around the city allowing residents to scan a QR code and take the survey on their phone.
The survey closes March 27 at 5pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.