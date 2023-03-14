No lives lost but statistics still alarming

SAPOL conducted a state-wide traffic operation over the Adelaide Cup long weekend in March aiming to halt the carnage on our roads this year, which has started with the worst statistics in over a decade.
There have been 32 lives lost so far this year, compared to 15 at the same time last year.
SAPOL reported that no lives were lost on our roads over the long weekend, but 14 people suffered serious injuries.
Officers conducted 16,221 alcotests, with 58 drivers recording an alcohol reading over the legal limit.
Additionally, 66 drivers returned a positive result to drug testing.
During the operation, 536 speeding offences and 22 seatbelt infringements were detected.
Alarmingly, 46 drivers were caught using their mobile phone while driving and 32 motorists were arrested or reported for driving while disqualified.
Superintendent Bob Gray, Officer in Charge, Traffic Services Branch said, "We urge everyone to make road safety a priority and ensure that every time you use the roads, you do so safely - whether it is going away for a long weekend, or popping down to your local shops."
The first months of 2023 have seen fatalities in the Spencer Gulf region including the deaths of Ms Kimberly Pursche from Whyalla and Mr Travis Terry from Whyalla Stuart who both died at the scene of a head-on collision on the Lincoln Highway near the Eyre Highway intersection.
Just days after Acting Police Superintendent, Inspector Damien Eichner pleaded with the community that SAPOL cannot tolerate the risks that people take on the road, a motorcyclist died in an accident at Corunna Station on the Eyre Highway and another man from Kadina was killed at Alford on March 7.
Inspector Caroline Jacobs, Operations Manager, Yorke Mid North Local Service Area said that the focus of the long weekend was road safety enforcement particularly surrounding the 'Fatal Five'.
"The Fatal 5 in Road Safety of Distraction, Drink and Drug Driving, Seatbelts, Dangerous Road Users and Speed all contribute to the death and serious injury to members of our community.
"Distraction and inattention are very common.
"You are four times more likely to be involved in a collision whilst using a mobile phone, even if its hands free," Inspector Jacobs said.
The message from Inspector Jacobs is that every collision is preventable.
"They are preventable if road users abide by these laws, don't take risks and plan your trip and drive to the conditions," she urged.
"Please don't be complacent - complacency kills," she said.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
