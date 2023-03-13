Whyalla News
Post across the coast rolls into town

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:35pm
Three intrepid riders on 'postie bikes' and their support 'tuk-tuk' Daihatsu Hijet rolled into Whyalla on March 3 to raise funds and awareness about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

