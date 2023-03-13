Post across the coast rolls into town

Three intrepid riders on 'postie bikes' and their support 'tuk-tuk' Daihatsu Hijet rolled into Whyalla on March 3 to raise funds and awareness about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).
Around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Tyler Dittloff, became inspired to buy a postie bike after reading a book by Nathan Millward called The Long Ride Home, detailing a 'postie' ride from Sydney to London.
After several COVID-induced lockdowns in Victoria, he roped in his workmate Mr Tyler McRae and began planning a postie bike trip from Victoria to North Queensland, coined Post Up The Coast.
The pair rode just over 5000km across 20 days in April-May 2021, raising more than $10,000 for registered charity Shorter Brothers Foundation.
The charity is in support of their workmate Mr Leigh Shorter and wife Belinda, who are trying to give the best life possible to their three sons while time permits.
The boys have all been diagnosed with DMD, a progressive neuromuscular disease that destroys muscle tissue.
The NDIS covers most of the equipment needs for the boys but there are always things that are needed more urgently or that the family haven't accounted for in their NDIS plans, so they need to be reviewed and then approved, which can sometimes take months.
The Foundation takes away some of the stress and the worry.
Some of the equipment includes a manual wheelchair for Max so that when his power wheelchair is being serviced or fixed, he can still get around.
The Shorter's also purchased a xRover beach stroller so that Max can access the beach and get into the water.
The funds have also contributed to car modifications so that Max can travel safely and will most likely go towards modifying the van further, to eventually accommodate three wheelchairs.
With one ride already under the belt, Mr Dittloff received an invite to the wedding of a good friend in Perth and thought it would be another great opportunity to see more of Australia by postie bike, while continuing to raise money for Shorter Brothers and awareness for DMD.
This trip was coined Post Across The Coast.
On this trip he was joined by Mr Chris Donnelly and his father Mr David Donnelly, and John den Ouden, who drives the vehicle support behind the three bikes.
They left Ballarat, Victoria, on Sunday February 26 and cruised into Whyalla on March 3 and they have raised over $25,000 so far.
There is still time to donate.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
