Ray's marathon ride for mental health

Mr Raymond Friedrich will take on the Indian Pacific Wheel Ride starting at 6:22am on March 18 in Fremantle and finishing in Sydney a few weeks later.
The almost 5500km long route will be quite a different challenge for the back to back winner of two Whyalla Triathlons, after taking out the men's class in 2023.
The Indian Pacific Wheel Ride started in 2017 as Australia's biggest ultra endurance cycle race but following the tragic death of top cyclist Mr Mike Hall in a traffic accident, to honour him, cyclists return every year to ride the route rather than race.
"It's a huge undertaking, there are sections there where you can go 250 kilometres with no services," he said.
Cyclists can use anything that is available to the public but don't they have a support vehicle; they can stop at stations or hostels or they can camp but the trade off is having to carry gear.
"It's a little bit of a tactical exercise, I'm going light... I'm banking on push it until you get somewhere to stop and maybe I'll do 100kms more than I want to do," he said.
"The guys that do really well only sleep two or three hours a night.
"To do it in 20 days would be nice, the record is 14 days... the thought is always there," he admitted with a grin.
To complete the ride he will need to average about 450kms a day with up to 18 hours of riding.
"Undertaking this journey is an opportunity to not only test myself but hopefully to raise awareness for RUOK? and to inspire people to focus on their emotional and mental health.
"RUOK is a simple question that can really make a big difference in other people's lives," he said.
Mr Friedrich was overseas travelling when Covid hit and he found he had a lot of changes in his life and had to deal with depression.
"I was struggling, and the reason I chose RUOK (as a charity to support) is a lot of people don't see that, I'd go to work and people would think you're great, oh look, Ray's happy, he's always smiling, they don't know that when you come home, you're not," he said.
"By inspiring people to take the time to ask "Are you OK?" and listen, we can help people struggling with life feel connected long before they even think about suicide," he added.
He would like to see people take some time out of their day to reflect on their emotional well being and check in on those around them.
"Asking other people RUOK and asking yourself if you are ok," he said.
You can show your support by donating to RUOK? or follow the journey 2 wheel Vagabond or on Facebook.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
