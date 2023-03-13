The softball finals season is now on with the semi-finals played at the weekend.
Eagles went in first against Indians in the first semi-final, but were kept scoreless. Missy Mcnamarra went on with a walk. So did Leah Edwards and Gloria Colson, who made it on with an error.
This was foiled by a nice double play from Indians' Maddie Welgraven who took a great catch then threw to base to get the runner out. Nice one Maddie.
Indians went in and scored two across. Both were home runs from errors and went to Maddie and Tanya Eversen. Mirella Marino went on with another error and then Courtney Balek brought two in with a home run.
Eagles then had to play catch up going into the second and third dig. Gloria getting on with an error and home with a wild pitch and Rissa Narrier went on with a cracker hit to centre, but a great relay in from Mel Sleep to Maddie then Courtney saw her tagged out at home.
Indians dominated the game from then on with another home run from Courtney. Shelley Cousins and Bec Bubicich made on with safe hits.
Eagles' Sharyn Nottle managed with a cracker home run to right field at the end but it wasn't enough. Indians took the win 13-2.
Safe Hits - Eagles: Rissa Narrier, Sharyn Nottle (HR) - Catches - Norma Damon 1, Gloria Colson 1, Sharyn Nottle 1. Indians: Tanya Eversen 1, Courtney Balek 3 (2 HR), Mel Sleep 3, Shelley Cousins 2, Bec Bubicich 2, Aleah Sleep 1 - Catches - Maddie Welgraven 1, Shelley Cousins 1, Mirella Marino 1.
The second semi-final was a strong match-up between last year's finalists.
Cats went in to bat first against Roadrunners. Jess Mitchell made it on with a hit to centre and then across home from Mereana Hopkins two base hit to centre field.
Roadies went in to bat in the second but and were kept scoreless. They later scored three across in the second with errors. Kylie Whibley and Courtney Looyestyn both had safe hits.
Going through the innings there was some great pitching and fielding by the two sides. Cats pitcher Jen Ormsby and Roadies Bri Roughsedge both performed well.
The game went to six innings and the lead changed in the fourth after Cats Francine Treloar, Bella Smith and Rowena Barber all had hits and scored (with some help off errors by the Roadies girls).
The fifth innings saw Roadies fight back with three more runners crossing the plate with hits from Mia Adams, Bri Roughsedge and Sam Watson.
Cats got one across in the sixth with another hit for Bella (both top hits Bella) but Roadies held onto the lead. Both sides experienced a game run by the pitchers but there were also some nice plays in the field with Roadies Mia Adams taking two catches and Cats Mereana and Jess helping their side.
It wasn't enough for the Cats. Roadies took the nail-biter game 8-7. Great game by the two sides.
Safe Hits - Cats: Jess Mitchell 2, Francine Treloar 1, Mereana Hopkins 1, Railey Reedy 1, Bella Smith 2, Rowena Barber 1 - Catches - J. Mitchell 1, M. Hopkins 1 - Pitching - Jen Ormsby 4 K2. Road Runners: M. Adams 1, B. Roughsedge 1, S. Watson , K. Whibley 2, C. Looyestyn 1 - Catches - M. Adams 2, C. Looyestyn 1 - Pitching - B. Roughsedge 5 K2.
Sunday, March 19
Preliminary final - Cats Vs Indians at 1pm.
Umpiring - D. Pietuch, J. Porteous.
Set Up/Pack Up to be done by both teams.
