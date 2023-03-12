What's on around Whyalla, regions

GREEN THUMBS OUT
Whyalla Garden Society
Monday March 20 at 7pm Senior Citizens Club Rooms, Field Street Whyalla Playford. Guest speaker from the Whyalla Beekeepers. Regular exhibit bench, trading table. Gold coin entry. All welcome. Find us on Facebook.
SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo Fun
Monday nights, Centrals Football Clubrooms, 8pm, free tea/coffee, canteen, hosted by Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League. Call to confirm.
MEET AND EAT
Friday counter meals
Back on at Whyalla R.S.L. Essington Lewis Avenue from 6.00 - 7.30 pm, kids meals available, stairs with chair lift. Phone: 0845 7995. Support your local R.S.L.
SHARE YOUR SKILLS
Looking for Scouts!
Volunteer with Whyalla Scout Group. Group Leader Christine 0418 870 890. Come and try for all kids from ages 5 - 14 yrs Mondays in school terms.
MUSICAL COMEDY
One Night Only
Steady Eddy and Jolly Jingo, Friday March 24 at 7pm, Steel United Soccer Club, tickets selling fast, phone 0407 254 999.
WEEKLY FUN
Bingo, Cards
Every Tuesday, Senior Citizens Club, Field St Whyalla Playford for over 55s, bingo starts 10.15am, then lunch, cards in afternoon, coffee and tea, for more info phone 0429 019 676.
BE SEEN IN GREEN
Dinner at the RSL
Saint Patrick's Day Dinner Essington Lewis Ave Friday March 17 Traditional Corn Beef & Cabbage with Veggies 6-7pm $20.00 pp. Tickets from RSL Ph 08 8645 7995 or Ellen 0417 805 257
GET IN THE SWIM
Competitive swimming
Whyalla Stingers, juniors Monday and Thursday 5.30-6.30pm, seniors Monday and Thursday 6.30-8pm and Wednesday 6-8pm at the Rec Centre. Three free come and try training sessions.
HAVE A HIT
Come and Try Table Tennis
Fridays 7pm, clubrooms Whyalla Showgrounds.
LEAVE A LIGHT ON
Lamp creation and fun
Love in Instanbul presents Turkish mosaic lamp workshops on April 22 and 23 at the Girl Guide Hall, Whitehead St. All materials provided. Go to loveinistanbul.com for details.
GETTING CRAFTY
The Creative Space
Mondays 11-1pm, Head Street. The Haven - safe space for women. Free confidential.
GET A BUZZ
Beekeepers unite!
Enthusiasts meet monthly at the old Workers Club. Phone Ian Hoffman 0408 810 217.
THEATRE COMEDY IN THREE PARTS
Whyalla Players back on stage
Directed by Tracey Warncken, the Whyalla Players present 5 EGGS LEFT, GRAY MATTERS and SAY WHAT? Night of cheeky ADULT comedy featuring the internal voices of the human psyche! Fundraising event for the Wellness Sisters who support local women with cancer. Bookings Eventbrite.
MONTH OF HISTORY
Discover the history of the RSL
Whyalla RSL Club, Essington Lewis Av, open for SA History Month, every Sunday in May from 1-5pm, visit our historic building opened in 1947 and view pictures of the Whyalla Anzac Day marches. Tea and coffee, free entry, stair chair access.
ART FOR EVERYONE
Quaff with Gogh
Whyalla Art Group public workshops, Friday March 31 and Sunday April 2, local landscapes in the style of van Gogh. 'Paint and Sip' licensed event. Book via whyallaartgroup@gmail.com
HEALING MEDITATION
Everyone welcome
Fourth Saturday of the month at 2pm, Whyalla Buddhist Meditation Centre, Wileman St. An introduction to Tibetan Buddhist healing with the focus on a Medicine Buddha practice. For more information: rwa44722@bigpond.net.au Cost: By donation.
FEELING GOOD
Make-up and Self Esteem Workshop
Plaza Youth Centre are running workshops April 20 and 21 for girls aged 12-17 years with a beautician, 10am-3pm Colebrook St Whyalla Stuart. Register ph 8645 3999. Limited spots, free, lunch included.
IN THE WATER
Whyalla Stingers Swimming Carnival
Saturday March 25, nominations close March 17. Whyalla YMCA Rec Centre, starts 10.30am, catering. Open water swim Sunday March 26.
GET A DRAG ON
Steel City Nats is back
Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14, Mullaquana Rd. Steel City Dragway
GOT AN EVENT?
Let us know
neralie.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
