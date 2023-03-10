GFG Alliance puts on more apprentices

A further 32 apprentices will join the ranks of GFG Alliance in Whyalla, as the major regional employer continues to gear its workforce towards new skills and green projects.
Since 2019, GFG Alliance has employed more than 200 apprentices, graduates, vacation students and trainees across its LIBERTY Primary Steel Whyalla Steelworks and SIMEC Mining Iron Ore operation.
GFG's human resources head Mark Wakelin said the influx of new people and fresh skills was part of plans to transform and grow its Whyalla operations.
"As the business strategically plans for new technologies we must also invest in our people, equipping them with new skills and developing new talent," Mark said.
"Our fantastic Pipeline Program is introducing that new talent to our businesses and providing the opportunities for them to develop those skills with GFG while playing a key role in an exciting future."
GFG Alliance said since 2019 it had revialtised its apprentice program and brought back its graduate and vacation student intakes after a 10-year hiatus.
Head of Organisational Development, Bianca Standing said GFG's 'Pipeline Program' had now employed 101 apprentices, 32 vacation students, 60 graduates and 24 trainees in Whyalla since its launch in 2020.
"Our apprentice program is not only focussed on their technical trade skill, but also provides our apprentices with professional development to assist with the transition for many of them from school to working life," Ms Standing said.
"Our Graduate Program is providing amazing employment opportunities for university students who have finished their degree or post graduate studies and are now commencing their professional careers, applying their theoretical study into an operational environment."
"The graduate program is a key talent pipeline for our business ensuring we continue to develop the capability we need to support our transformation journey. The Vacation Student Program is giving third-year university students a taste of working life and preparing them for a graduate opportunity on completion of their degree."
"We are not only seeing an influx of fresh faces and new ideas, we are also seeing our future leaders joining the company."
