GFG Alliance puts on more apprentices

Updated March 10 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 12:24pm
The GFG Alliance-owned Whyalla Steelworks. Picture supplied.

A further 32 apprentices will join the ranks of GFG Alliance in Whyalla, as the major regional employer continues to gear its workforce towards new skills and green projects.

