Three Whyalla City Councillors forced to stand down during a state-wide election paperwork debacle have been reinstated this week after legislation passed to reverse their ousting.
Mayor Phill Stone, and Councillors Kathryn Campbell and Sharon Todd were among 45 elected members booted from office for about a month, before the state government overturned their dismissal this week after evidence of technical issues with electoral commission systems emerged.
Those technical problems led some elected members to falsely believe they had submitted their digital paperwork successfully, while some could not get the online system to work at all.
Whyalla Mayor Phill Stone said he was glad to be back.
"I thank the parliament for acknowledging the lodgement method of documentation requires review and having intervened," Mr Stone said.
"I am not someone who would knowingly ignore, disregard or flout legal requirements. The issue has been extremely stressful for both myself and my wife."
"However, my focus now is to get on with the job that I was elected to do, that is to put in the best effort possible for my community."
Legislation overturning the dismissals, known as the Local Government (Casual Vacancies) Amendment Bill 2023, received Governor's assent on Thursday, March 9, and had taken effect.
Elected members who had not yet lodged their required paperwork for the 2022 Council Elections had an additional ten days from the passing of this legislation to submit their disclosure returns to Electoral Commission South Australia (ECSA) to avoid vacating their positions.
An ECSA spokesperson said the commission had contacted all affected councillors and councils to help coordinate reinstatements.
"ECSA are currently working with all councillors and their relevant councils to ensure that all outstanding returns have been submitted within the legislated timeframe."
"Elected members who haven't lodged their disclosure returns for the 2022 Council Elections have an additional ten days from the passing of this legislation to submit their disclosure returns to ECSA to avoid vacating their positions."
"All affected councillors and councils have been contacted by ECSA and will resume their positions as per the legislation."
Whyalla council issued a statement thanking Councillor David Knox for filling in as Acting Mayor during Mr Stone's absence.
"We would like to thank Councillor David Knox for his role as Acting Mayor during this period and look forward to having our entire Council Member body present to continue delivering on our vision for Whyalla."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.