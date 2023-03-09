It's dry out there, but the water tastes good.
In the outback, the BHP Olympic Dam Desalination Plant has won the Ixom Best Tasting Tap Water in South Australia title for 2023.
The plant competed against water treatment plants Trility-Loxton and Trility-Summit Storage in the grand finals.
The winner was announced and presented in Murray Bridge.
Water suppliers around the state were invited to submit a sample of their finest drop to the Water Industry Operators Association of Australia.
The title was judged at the yearly association conference in Murray Bridge.
The winner will have bragging rights over the other water suppliers for the next 12 months and go on to battle it out against other states for the Australian title in November in Victoria where the 2022 national champion comes from.
The competition is billed as a "fun and exciting way" to raise awareness about the quality of drinking water in Australia and to recognise the efforts of local water service providers in their communities.
Samples were subjected to a blind taste test and rated according to the Water Tasting Wheel which outlined some of the attributes that water professionals use when judging water.
The qualities include colour, clarity, smell and taste.
A commentator said: "Think 'wine tasting' without needing to spit out the samples and you won't be far wrong."
According to the association's managing director George Wall, the competition recognises the individuals and organisations "that are stepping up, some in trying circumstances, to make sure their communities are supplied with safe drinking water every day".
"We want to use the competition to let people know the great work that is going on in local communities around Australia to help to shape and secure Australia's water future."
Sponsor Ixom is a market leader in water treatment and chemical distribution in Australia and New Zealand with an increasing presence throughout South East Asia and the United States.
Established more than 100 years ago, the company uses its expertise to help keep communities safe and industries operating.
Most drinking water in Australia and New Zealand is treated with products that the company makes locally.
It manufactures and imports many products needed by industries such as agriculture, viticulture, construction, electricity, steel, food and beverage and pulp and paper.
It supplies big industrial and mining companies in Australia and New Zealand. Previous winners of the title:
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.