Four-year deal between state government and livestock group to crackdown on wild dogs

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated March 9 2023 - 8:00pm, first published 7:33pm
Wild dog baits were loaded onto a plane by state government staff so the payload could be dropped on outback and pastoral locations. Picture supplied
Wild dogs roam the outback and pastoral districts of South Australia. Picture by Shutterstock

Wild dogs in the outback and pastoral districts will be better managed under a new million-dollar-plus agreement between the state government and Meat and Livestock Australia.

