Wild dogs in the outback and pastoral districts will be better managed under a new million-dollar-plus agreement between the state government and Meat and Livestock Australia.
The government signed a landmark project with the group for a four-year management program.
The group will contribute $1.4 million pay for landholder-led, state-wide activities that support producers to boost livestock productivity, including through wild dog management.
The project will include trialling novel technologies and strategies and display best practice wild dog management and training for producers in a range of topic areas that influence predator control and livestock production.
Officials say it will be the first project that the group has funded that focusses on major producer-led activities including wild dog management.
"The activities will add to programs such as the SA Arid Lands Landscape Board's BiteBack program which provides landscape-scale support for landholders," they said.
"The activities are part of the board's and government's broader wild dog management efforts, including a 10-year program to eradicate wild dogs inside the Dog Fence."
Primary Industries Minister Clare Scriven said it would be a $2.9 million wild dog research project that would fund the producer-led program.
"Just five years ago, wild dogs were killing 20,000 sheep yearly, costing livestock producers $4 million in South Australia. Controlling wild dogs helps to protect the $1.6 billion SA sheep industry," she said.
"Actions in the past few years to reduce wild dog impacts mean SA is now leading the nation in wild dog control."
David Beatty, of Meat and Livestock Australia, said the goal was to set up a resarch-and-development producer demonstration site network.
"It will focus on wild dog control, with consideration given to the wider context of factors affecting productivity and profitability," he said.
"The investment aims to deliver an 80 per cent reduction in wild dog activity within the project area, resulting in 80 per cent of project participants having productivity benefits.
"The initiative is the only adoption-focussed project within the government's broader wild dog control program."
The program builds on work by the federal and state governments and the sheep industry to reduce the impact of wild dogs.
Investments include delivering a $25 million plan to rebuild 1600 kilometres of the Dog Fence with more than 700 kilometres done since 2019, expanded ground and aerial baiting programs and the trapper program that has removed more than 730 wild dogs from sheep country since 2018.
The scheme, now bolstered by the latest investment, helps landholders affected by wild dogs and is a gesture of support to the livestock industry.
To learn more about wild dogs in South Australia, visit https://pir.sa.gov.au/wild-dogs
