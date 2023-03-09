Every weekend in March will be special thanks to the uneARTh Festival.
The extravaganza kicked off on March 3 with a big weekend of events
It started with Foreshore Fridays in which residents headed to the Seaview Cafe to enjoy a bite to eat, a drink (including alcohol from the newly-licensed bar) and then sat back and relaxed.
They had the option to get their dancing shoes on and boogie to one of Whyalla's favourite vocal duos, Jack Daw.
Alexander Ian and Colby Krawczyk were due to also bring their classic tunes to the foreshore for an unforgettable Friday.
The Whyalla Left Hand Club was planning to hold its Open Mic Night that evening.
There was no need to book for this event, people could just rock up on the night to take to the stage.
The Lefties even had some instruments available.
O Kipos were due to swing open the gates with the bar open and drinks flowing for an adult-only experience with one of Australia's greatest children's performers, Peter Combe, performing Big Kids Night Out With Peter Combe!
Combe was expected to sing all the classic songs we grew up with, thrown in with a bit of adult humour.
He was planning to back up the first weekend of events with a performance of his family-friendly show - Wash Your Kids In Orange Juice - at the Middleback Arts Centre.
Don't forget to check out the full program of events happening every weekend in March.
Head to the uneARTh Festival website for more information and links and start booking your tickets. Be quick, the organisers say some events have already sold out.
Meanwhile, Whyalla City Council is looking at the results of its yearly community survey.
The feedback on the council's performance was conducted until March 8.
Officials said the response had been "great response so far with more than 430 submissions already received" by March 3.
"Thanks to everyone who has taken the time to contribute," said a spokesman.
The spokesman said the council had been to hear from as many residents as possible so that the results reflected the views of the broader community.
"This is the third year we have conducted the survey, helping us compare our performance year-on-year to identify where we have improved or need to focus more effort," the spokesman said.\
Residents were encouraged to share the survey with friends, family and colleagues.
Council will provide an update on the feedback and outline how this will be used to identify improvements in 2023.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.