Public housing boost in the Gulf

The state government's public housing improvement program has moved into the next phase in the Spencer Gulf with construction tenders for new homes closing last week.
This comes on the heels of the Productivity Commission's newest report on government services which confirmed that 43.9% of the low-income households renting private homes were at risk of being pushed into homelessness in 2021-22, despite receiving Commonwealth Rent Assistance.
Mission Australia's Executive of Practice, Evidence and Impact, Ms Marion Bennett said, "It's worrying that so many people and families across Australia are enduring escalating cost-of-living pressures and skyrocketing rental stress at a time when there's scarce availability of affordable homes to rent.
"Mission Australia's homelessness support workers, and others like ours, are finding it increasingly impossible to help vulnerable families and individuals find safe accommodation - because the housing stock simply isn't there," she said.
The Spencer Gulf will have a total of 38 new homes between Port Augusta (27), Whyalla (8) and Port Pirie (3).
The new homes to be built are part of the state government's $177.5 million election commitment to build 437 new public homes.
The program will also upgrade 350 vacant properties in South Australia according to Minister for Human Services, Nat Cook.
Extra maintenance will be carried out on a further 3000 properties statewide and the sale of 580 SA Housing Authority properties has been stopped.
Ms Cook also said that the Authority will have 1144 additional homes by 2026 compared to what was expected under the former government.
"This will deliver the first proper increase to public housing in 30 years," she said.
The homes are expected to be under construction by the middle of the year and completed in 2024.
"The homes will be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties, with two-bedroom being the most common to help the large number of single person households who need help to find a home," said Ms Cook.
Presiding Member South Australian Housing Trust Board Ms Mary Patetsos said that the new builds are some of the first under the Trust's plan to revitalise public housing by building new homes to replace older ones that are no longer fit for purpose.
"The new properties are better suited to the needs of our customers," she said.
CEO of Uniting Country SA, Dr Harry Randhawa, said that the organisation welcomed the announcement from the Minister about additional housing being built in the mid-north SA region.
"As we can see from our homelessness and housing services - there is just not enough housing supply to meet the current demand.
"Increasing the number of social houses is one aspect in being able to tackle the current cost of living pressures that have significantly increased the demand for our services within the community," he said.
Local agent and Director of Lavis Real Estate, Mr Brodie Lavis, said that the heat has come out of the market.
"Last year, even the end of last year, we had an enormous amount of applicants and the properties were being leased before they even went to the market, but now we are advertising the properties and we're still receiving a lot of applicants but just not as many as we were 12 months ago.
"I think it will stay like this for some time now," he said.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
