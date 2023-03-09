Barngarla people question federal legal spending in Kimba nuclear dump fight

Barngarla traditional owners opposed to a planned nuclear waste storage facility near Kimba have questioned the amount of taxpayer money the Commonwealth Government has spent fighting them in court over the matter.
The group says the disparity in resourcing between them and the government highlights the ongoing difficulties First Nations people experience being heard in public discourse. The case is before the Federal Court again this week.
"In the last year alone, the Federal Government have spent $2 million to fight our Aboriginal Corporation. That's approximately $40,000 a week and every day that we are in court the costs go up", Barngarla Determination Aboriginal Corporation Chairperson Jason Bilney said.
"The federal government talk about having a voice to Parliament and Closing the Gap but right now we are being denied a voice on our country."
"Our people are not being heard and truth-telling and respect are missing. The establishment of a nuclear waste dump at Kimba would hurt our Barngarla people and is also costing all Australians."
Since 2017 successive federal governments had spent around $12 million in legals fees fighting the Barngarla people's challenge against the location of the nuclear storage facility. Around $2 million of that had been spent by the Albanese Labour Government since taking office almost a year ago.
A spokesperson for the Australian Radioactive Waste Agency (ARWA) said "It would be inappropriate to comment on a matter before the courts."
The CEO of ARWA, Sam Usher, said in Budget Estimates in November last year that the government was spending money on the case to the benefit of both parties by producing discovery documents and making detailed information available to the court "to ensure that we make things as easy as possible for the applicants in this matter".
The district electorate of Kimba voted in favour of the facility in 2019 after years of public consultation. The Barngarla people reject the facility and the outcome of the vote, arguing they were not properly consulted, and were excluded from the polling.
The Barngarla people's legal challenges against the proposal have existed since 2017.
"It's not right that they would spend so much money against us. This money could be much better spent on medical, educational or social support within communities," said Barngarla woman Linda Dare.
The district of Kimba voting in favour of housing the facility solved a problem that had plagued successive federal governments for more than 40 years - finding longer term storage for nuclear waste slowly building up sites across the country, predominantly at Lucas Heights in Sydney.
The nuclear waste requiring storage was predominantly of a low danger category, and included items like rubber gloves and other tools used in nuclear medicine imaging.
The Barngarla people had the support of Australian Conservation Alliance, which had argued the waste should stay where it was until a different solution was found based on broader consultation.
"ACF respects the Barngarla people's concerns and efforts and we stand alongside them in this effort," said the Australian Conservation Foundation's nuclear analyst and advocate Dave Sweeney.
"It is deeply disappointing the federal Labor government is continuing to advance a deeply deficient waste plan inherited from the former Coalition era."
"The plan is based on false assumptions and would deliver sub-optimal outcomes."
