Barngarla people question federal legal spending in Kimba nuclear dump fight

By Tristan Tobin
Updated March 9 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 3:30pm
Barngarla people gathered outside Federal Court in Adelaide this week for the latest hearings in their long running court proceedings against a proposed nuclear waste storage site near Kimba. Picture supplied.

Barngarla traditional owners opposed to a planned nuclear waste storage facility near Kimba have questioned the amount of taxpayer money the Commonwealth Government has spent fighting them in court over the matter.

