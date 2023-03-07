Carnival out of this world

The Whyalla carnival weekend was a resounding success in celebrating 100 years of cycling.
At Friday night's reunion dinner at Mirambeena with Fritz Fargher as master-of-ceremonies, Bob Panter spoke.
He was visiting from the Gold Coast, a past international cycling champion and instrumental in the late 1950s in Whyalla's cycling competition.
Panter said Whyalla "is the best town to grow up in" and he wanted residents to recognise the quality of the international-standard velodrome, saying it is the best in the world.
Two local club members, both older than 80 years, provided entertainment with Adrian Wilson giving his version of Mulga Bill from Broken Hill and Bob Monaghan on his harmonica with a rendition of the Radetzky march.
Shaun Beaty, long time past and current member, wound up proceedings by saying what makes Whyalla cycling club great was its friendliness; fun and family atmosphere and that many champions have come from the club.
Darryle Worby, who was the driving force behind discovering the 100th year of cycling in Whyalla, was lost for words at how astounding the carnival weekend had been, saying it was the best racing in Australia.
He was enthralled to be part of the club culture of members working together for the betterment of the sport to make the carnival weekend a major success.
Worby said president Andy Kade and his wife Jemily had sacrificed much family time to work for the betterment of the club along with the Beaty family and many other members.
President Kade acknowledged Emma Mardon as the backbone and driving force for promoting the carnival and the Facebook communications.
She helped to organise paint for the velodrome track repairs and kept things running despite the unforeseen pitfalls.
Her father, Kym Mardon, was instrumental in both clubroom repairs and painting and her mother, Chris, co-ordinated canteen volunteers and raffle prizes.
Kade thanked Graeme Zucker for co-ordinating race commissaries, also the club helpers and the long-term race recorders Kristen King and Sharon Brown and the many others trackside.
He gave a special mention to legendary race caller Fargher for entertaining the crowd with tracking riders and their placings. Riders came from as far as south Perth, northern Darwin, Melbourne and the Gold Coast.
Senior Open Wheel sponsored by McLeod's Whyalla Toyota with 1st prize $1000 was won by Mikey Bryant, of Central Districts Cycling Club, Adelaide.
