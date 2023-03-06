What's on around Whyalla, regions

SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo Fun
Monday nights, Centrals Football Clubrooms, 8pm, free tea/coffee, canteen, hosted by Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League. Call to confirm.
MEET AND EAT
Friday counter meals
Back on at Whyalla RSL Essington Lewis Avenue from 6.00 - 7.30 pm, kids meals available, stairs with chair lift. Phone: 0845 7995. Support your local R.S.L.
SHARE YOUR SKILLS
Looking for Scouts!
Volunteer with Whyalla Scout Group. Group Leader Christine 0418 870 890. All kids ages 5 - 14 yrs Mondays in school terms.
ART FOR EVERYONE
Quaff with Gogh
Whyalla Art Group workshops, March 31 / April 2 landscapes in the style of van Gogh 'Paint and Sip' licensed event whyallaartgroup@gmail.com
WEEKLY FUN
Bingo, Cards
Every Tuesday, Senior Citizens Club, Field St Whyalla Playford for over 55s, bingo starts 10.15am, lunch, cards in afternoon, coffee and tea, ph 0429 019 676.
BE SEEN IN GREEN
Dinner at the RSL
Saint Patrick's Day Dinner Essington Lewis Ave Friday March 17 Traditional Corn Beef & Cabbage with Veggies 6-7pm $20.00 pp. Tickets from RSL Ph 08 8645 7995 or Ellen 0417 805 257
GET IN THE SWIM
Competitive swimming
Whyalla Stingers, juniors Monday and Thursday 5.30-6.30pm, seniors Monday and Thursday 6.30-8pm and Wednesday 6-8pm at the Rec Centre. Three free come and try training sessions.
ONE NIGHT ONLY
Musical Comedy Tour
Jolly Jingo and Steady Eddy, Friday March 24 at 7pm, Steel United Soccer Club, tickets selling fast phone 0407 254 999.
DIRTY CAR FUN
Whyalla Car Club Racing
March 13 Saturday Night Meeting dirt circuit Mullaquana Rd. email whyallacarclub@gmail.com
GETTING CRAFTY
The Haven Creative Space
Mondays 11-1pm, Head St. Safe space for women. Free confidential.
DON'T FEEL BLUE
Sensational guitar acts
The Streamliners (SA), Ray Beadle (NSW), Mojo Webb (Qld) live at Lefties Friday March 10. Blues event. Book at Ticketbo.
THEATRE COMEDY
Players back on stage
7pm March 25 Left Hand Club, Whyalla Players present three one act plays. Fundraising for Wellness Sisters supporting local women with cancer.
GOT AN EVENT?
Let us know
neralie.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
