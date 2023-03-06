Have you ever smelled a million burning tyres?
On my trip to Whyalla last week, I was unfortunately in the position to report that it is, as you might expect, not something pleasant.
The well known 'tanks' rest area at Lincoln Gap on the Eyre Highway between Whyalla and Port Augusta are the scene of a suspicious fire that started in the early hours of February 23 and continue to burn.
The fire is now marked as contained on the Country Fire Service (CFS) incident website but is still producing smoke and fumes in the area.
On the 27th of February, CFS Flinders, Mid North and Pastoral areas Deputy Commander Quinton Kessner was quoted by The Advertiser as saying there could be up to a million tyres in each of these tanks.
The CFS confirmed on Friday that the current estimated tyre figure is approximately one million tyres in total.
That is still a huge amount of material per tank, with two of the five tanks burning.
It also begs the question of how the operator was apparently unable to meet the Environmental Protection Authority's 2019 order to clean up the site, when tyre buyers and retailers are paying for every tyre taken away for disposal.
Now math isn't my strong suit, but even at $1 per tyre for 1 million tyres plus over ten years given that in that decade some tyres were recycled, it doesn't add up that there is no money to clean up the site.
Added to the cost of the clean up to come, fighting the fire is costing valuable CFS resources as well as huge amounts of water.
From February 23 until February 27, it is approximated 30,000 litres of mains water was being pumped every ten minutes.
This has been reduced to approximately 20,000 litres every hour per tank.
A team comprising South Australia Police, SA Water, Environmental Protection Authority, and the Department of Infrastructure and Transport will lead the planned recovery once the fire is contained.
Anyone with any information to assist police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.