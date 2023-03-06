Indians v Cats
Saturday's softball saw another player achieve a game milestone with Indians' Maddie Welgraven notching her 100th game with a match against the Cats.
Indians went in to bat first with Maddie Welgraven on with an error along with Tanya Eversen. Neither would cross home plate.
Both sides were kept scoreless until the third innings and the match had the hallmarks of a hotly contested final.
Cats got three across on errors in the third, while Indians managed two, also from errors.
Both sides had some nice fielding plays with Indians' Maddie Welgraven taking two catches while Mel Sleep took one in centre field. Cats youngster Reilly Reedy took a nice catch out at left.
Jen Ormsby kept Indians to just the one safe hit for the game, that being a bunt from Tanya Eversen.
Cats only connected with the bat in the fourth innings, where two safe hits for the game from Mereana Hopkins and Kate Edmonson. The Cats scored another four across after that and took a close game win 7-5.
Congratulations to Maddie Welgraven!
Safe Hits - Indians: T. Eversen 1 - Catches - M. Welgraven 2, M. Sleep 1. Cats: M. Hopkins 1, K. Edmonson 1 - Catches - R. Reedy 1 - Pitching - J, Ormsby 4 K2
Eagles v Tigers
The late game saw a great display of fielding by two shortened sides when the Eagles took on the Tigers.
Tigers went in to bat first. Joan Shea made it on with a safe hit but the first of three double plays for the game saw Jeanne Mcintosh hit an infield fly and Alecia M-Tucker out at second.
Eagles went in to bat and scored eight. Rona Dodd notched a two base hit. Gloria Colson, Margaret Mcintosh and Sharyn Nottle all made it on with safe hits. Tigers errors cost six of those runs to the Eagles.
Tigers came back fighting in the third after another punishing double play from Eagles hurt them in the second. Tigers players J. Mcintosh, Britt M-Tucker, Tanya Mcintosh, Kath Wilson and Alecia M-Tucker all made it on with safe hits and finished up with the required run rule of nine to finish the innings in style.
Eagles went back in to bat, scoring two in the second and third innings.
Eagles had the lead heading into the fourth. Tigers tried and play catch up and got three across but with the revert back rule they had to take the loss 10-14. Eagles won the day.
Both fielding sides had some nice plays with Eagles' Sharyn Nottle and Tigers' Kath Wilson and Shianne Wilson performing well.
Safe Hits - Tigers: J. Shea 3, S. Shea 1, A. M- Tucker 3, J. Mcintosh 2, B. M-Tucker 1, S. Wilson 2, K. Wilson 1 T. Mcintosh 1 - Catches - J. Mcintosh 2, S. Wilson 1. Eagles: R. Dodd 4, R. Narrier 3, G. Colson 4, M. Mcintosh 1, S. Nottle 3 - Catches - S. Nottle 1, R. Dodd 1.
Sunday March 12 - First Semi-Final
10.15 am - Indians vs Eagles (3 vs 4)
12.30 pm - Road Runners vs Cats (1 vs 2)
Canteen - Tigers
Umpires to be notified
Please remember, players only in the bench area
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.