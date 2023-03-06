Whyalla News

Centrals smash Roopena

By Jack O'Halloran
Updated March 6 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a commanding performance last Saturday, Central Whyalla have made it into yet another Grand Final after defeating Roopena by 87 runs. Boasting their strongest line-up of the season so far, the Roosters stormed their way to victory with some timely performances with both bat and ball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.