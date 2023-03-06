Centrals smash Roopena

In a commanding performance last Saturday, Central Whyalla have made it into yet another Grand Final after defeating Roopena by 87 runs. Boasting their strongest line-up of the season so far, the Roosters stormed their way to victory with some timely performances with both bat and ball.
Centrals batted first, and despite losing Josh Ackland to Pete Shepherd early on, were able to recover quickly as Luke Schubert and Jarrad Dunbar dug in. Both batsman were later dismissed in quick succession however, and with the score at 3/68 the game was in the balance.
Nick Hart and Scott Collison were then able to consolidate, which set up an important final session. Soon enough the boundaries began to flow as both batsman looked in superb touch, putting on a monumental partnership of 134.
Finishing on 3/202, Centrals recorded the highest team score of the year as Hart and Collison scored 72* and 65* respectively.
Roopena started their chase disastrously as Daniel Collison took three early wickets to leave the Roos reeling at 3/5. Clay Crompton provided some respite for Roopena, scoring a dogged 37 while wickets continued to tumble around him.
Ultimately, Roopena were never able to fully recover and were dismissed for 115. The depth of the Central's bowling line-up proved to be a key factor as five of the six bowlers were among the wicket takers, including Daniel Collison who finished with 4/25.
The result sets up an intriguing match-up next week in the Grand Final, which will see Centrals pitted against North Whyalla. Although Norths have remained at the top of the ladder all year long, Centrals will take in a lot of momentum from their last few victories and the clash will no doubt prove to be one of the most memorable in recent years.
Final Scores:
Central Whyalla 3/202 defeated Roopena all out 115.
Best Players:
Central Whyalla - Nick Hart, Scott Collison, Daniel Collison.
Roopena - Clay Crompton, Kyan Nielson, Peter Shepherd.
