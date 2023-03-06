One Victorian university is trialling making hydrogen directly from seawater, doing away with the need for desalination and potentially showing the way for the upper Spencer Gulf's burgeoning hydrogen industry.
A new method tested by RMIT University researchers splits seawater directly into hydrogen and oxygen - skipping the need for desalination and its associated cost, energy consumption and carbon emissions.
Hydrogen has long been touted as a clean future fuel and a potential solution to critical energy challenges, especially for industries that are harder to decarbonise like manufacturing, aviation and shipping.
Where producing hydrogen from seawater usually produced harmful chlorine, the tested process emits neither carbon dioxide or chlorine.
Almost all the world's hydrogen currently comes from fossil fuels and its production is responsible for around 830 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, equivalent to the annual emissions of the United Kingdom and Indonesia combined.
But emissions-free 'green' hydrogen, made by splitting water, is so expensive that it is largely commercially unviable and accounts for just 1% of total hydrogen production globally.
Lead researcher Dr Nasir Mahmood, a Vice-Chancellor's Senior Research Fellow at RMIT, said green hydrogen production processes were both costly and relied on fresh or desalinated water.
"We know hydrogen has immense potential as a clean energy source, particularly for the many industries that can't easily switch over to be powered by renewables," Mahmood said.
"But to be truly sustainable, the hydrogen we use must be 100% carbon-free across the entire production life cycle and must not cut into the world's precious freshwater reserves.
"Our method to produce hydrogen straight from seawater is simple, scaleable and far more cost-effective than any green hydrogen approach currently in the market.
"With further development, we hope this could advance the establishment of a thriving green hydrogen industry in Australia."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.