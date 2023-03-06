Whyalla News

Forget desal: Uni trials getting hydrogen direct from seawater

Updated March 6 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RMIT says green hydrogen could come direct from seawater. Picture from Shutterstock.

One Victorian university is trialling making hydrogen directly from seawater, doing away with the need for desalination and potentially showing the way for the upper Spencer Gulf's burgeoning hydrogen industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.