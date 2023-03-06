Whyalla News

Whyalla tourism providers welcome cuttlefish heritage listing, but one says protection from fishing could go further


By Tristan Tobin
Updated March 6 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:00pm
The Whyalla breeding habitat of the Giant Australian Cuttlefish has been further protected by a federal government heritage listing. Picture supplied.

Whyalla's world famous cuttlefish breeding ground has been added to the National Heritage List by the federal government. Local tourism providers have described the move as "fantastic news", but one insists more can be done to protect the species from recreational and commercial fishing.

