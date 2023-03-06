Whyalla's world famous cuttlefish breeding ground has been added to the National Heritage List by the federal government. Local tourism providers have described the move as "fantastic news", but one insists more can be done to protect the species from recreational and commercial fishing.
Federal Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek announced the addition of the 4km stretch of rocky reef near Whyalla to the heritage list last month, marking it as among Australia's most treasured natural sites.
The move significantly ups the protection status of the small, unique crescent of ocean where the creatures come to breed from May to August each year.
"The annual migration of Giant Australian Cuttlefish to the Cuttlefish Coast is a natural wonder," Ms Plibersek said.
"The Cuttlefish Coast Sanctuary Zone adds outstanding heritage value to Australia's precious coastal sanctuary zones and helps to develop an understanding of our unique natural history."
The annual cuttlefish breeding season had become a hallmark of Whyalla and the state's tourism industry, attracting many thousands of tourists from around the country to the vibrant creatures' habitat each year.
Local tourism providers have welcomed the move by federal government. Matt Waller of Cutty's Tours began offering glass bottom boat tours of the breeding zone last year, helping thousands who were unwilling or unable to swim in the cold waters to observe the phenomenon.
"From a personal level I'm really stoked that the cuttlefish have got this additional level of protection. It's such an important event and it's such an important attraction for South Australia," Mr Waller said.
Tony Bramley, owner of Whyalla Dive Services, has been running dive and snorkel tours of the cuttlefish breeding zone for more than 25 years. He said he was "delighted" by the federal heritage listing but said broader state protections were needed to protect the species effectively.
"The other overlaying, absolutely essential protection, the spatial closure of all of upper Spencer Gulf against the taking of the Giant Australian Cuttlefish, is still subject to state legislature."
A 12-month spatial closure on fishing the species in the upper Spencer Gulf was due to expire on May 13. After that, Mr Bramley said a familiar and unwelcome scene would return to the spaces near the reef.
"We're going to have the ridiculous black look that we've had the last couple of years where people from all around the world, and the country, come here to see the cuttlefish and then around the lighthouse they are going to have to see a line of recreational fisherman dragging the cuttlefish onto shore and two or three commercial boats just off the lighthouse black with ink," he said.
"It's just ridiculous trying to promote one of the most exciting guaranteed iconic events in the marine world... and we're still arse-ing around with it."
Mr Bramley believes the spatial closure should be extended and made more permanent.
"No offence to anybody, the heritage listing is worthless if we haven't protected where the cuttlefish come from," he said.
"It's no good having an aggregating area [breeding zone] fully protected, if there's nothing to aggregate."
Mr Bramley said the species was known to live along a 90km stretch of the Spencer Gulf around Whyalla, and more of that area should be protected.
Giant Australian cuttlefish numbers in the region were decimated by heavy fishing in the late 1990s before stronger protections were introduced. Mr Bramley said it took nearly losing species to spur a tourism industry around it.
"The catch-22... the thing that brought the cuttlefish to attention was that they nearly went extinct," he said.
On top of its increasing tourism value, the cuttlefish breeding zone was a "rich scientific resource," South Australian Senator Karen Grogan said.
