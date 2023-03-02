Michal Hughes has been performing for much of her life and admits it can make her feel "emotional" in a good way.
The new D'Faces creative producer in Whyalla brings a background of drama teaching, theatre and acting to her role.
Her group will continue the theme of encouraging young people to be confident and express themselves "through everything".
It involves visual art, drama, performing arts, dance, circus classes and kangagym, the latter being an arts-inspired playgroup for pre-schoolers.
Ms Hughes was a drama tutor for nine years - starting as a teenager - and worked as an art director and workshop facilitator in the theatre.
Asked what it was like to be on stage, she replied: "You can tell when someone is having a really great time on stage ... that is what I like to see. It makes me feel quite emotional.
"You need to love what you are doing, have passion and joy to bring to it. That is what makes you great on stage."
Ms Hughes also spent time as an administrator with the Middleback Theatre.
She said her appointment "means a lot of things actually".
"It is two roles into one - being the company director and artistic director squeezed into one," she said.
She admitted feeling a little daunted about her new beginning.
"It is an important job to take on ... there is a lot of creative freedom," she said.
"It has to make a difference for young people."
She said the role involved forming connections with teenagers so that the group was a "stomping ground for young people" in what is a sport-orientated town.
Despite this, the young people will still get physical in their activities which will include learning tricks from acrobats.
Ms Hughes has previously been a member of the organisation, having started as a project participant at 13, become a "mentee" of the drama program and taken over running the program in 2014.
She is described by the group as a Whyalla-based regional youth artist, writer, and creator.
In 2020, she wrote for the State Theatre Company of South Australia's Ruby Award Winning project, Decameron 2.0, has taken part in three writer's residencies and is a published playwright.
In 2021, she wrote and produced an "immersive" theatre work with the group's drama students. It toured to the Adelaide Fringe.
She has continued to develop similar work over the past two years.
Ms Hughes served as interim Youth Development Officer for the Whyalla City Council in 2022. She takes part in the local arts scene, having directed the Regional Film Festival and 60-Second Film competition from 2018 through to 2021, and created the COVID-19-friendly Iso-Light lantern festival in 2020.
She loves colour and sparkle and looks forward to providing great arts experiences to young art makers and this next step in her arts career.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.