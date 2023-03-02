Whyalla News

Boost for Whyalla's D'Faces as new creative producer appointed to the young people's group

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated March 3 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
D'Faces creative producer Michal Hughes displays an amazing costume. She has a background as a drama tutor, actor and Middleback Theatre administrator. Picture supplied

Michal Hughes has been performing for much of her life and admits it can make her feel "emotional" in a good way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.