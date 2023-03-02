Whyalla's steelworks could one day have a new furnace.
Operator GFG Alliance is conducting a study to understand "the ultimate transition to an electric-arc, furnace-based, steel-making process".
This was revealed by a company spokesman after inquiries by the Whyalla News.
The newspaper had been told that the coke ovens had been shut, cutting supplies of heat material to the furnace.
But the spokesman said: "The coke ovens are continuing to operate and no decision has been made on how we will operate them in the future."
The company says it will continue to involve workers and stakeholders as it continues the electric-arc furnace analysis.
The company is a collection of global businesses and investments owned by British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta and his family.
Besides its core industry brands, GFG Alliance holds investments in financial services, property and other specialist businesses within a Family Office.
The office contains the GFG Foundation - a charity founded by Mr Gupta and his wife Nicola that aims to develop industry skills among young people.
The company employs 35,000 people in 30 countries and has revenue of almost $30 billion.
It is a leader in sustainable industry with a mission to become Carbon Neutral by 2030, as outlined for Whyalla's plant.
Through its LIBERTY group, the company owns the steelworks and an integrated manufacturing, distribution and recycling business, based on the east coast of Australia, and known in the market as InfraBuild. It includes well-known customer brands such as ARC, Cyclone, Waratah and Midalia.
Through SIMEC, the group operates iron-ore mines at Iron Knob and iron-ore bulk handling facilities at the Whyalla port.
SIMEC's mining activities includes coking-coal operations at Tahmoor, New South Wales. SIMEC Energy Australia is growing its capability as a supplier of renewable energy.
Being an international mining, primary metal production, metal recycling, engineering and distribution group, the company says it is committed to "broadening our horizons to better serve our global and domestic customers".
It looks for exceptional talent from a broad range of backgrounds.
The company operates in communities around the world and says that it is "our diversity that makes us stronger, both as individuals and as a team".
"Our culture is a unique blend that you will find in any one of the businesses we operate from mining to steel and recycling," it said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
