Rex airlines is still recovering from the effects on business of the COVID-19 pandemic

By Greg Mayfield
Updated March 2 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 12:37pm
Rex planes travel widely on Eyre Peninsula and in the north of the state, providing links between country centres and Adelaide. Picture supplied

An airline company serving Whyalla, Port Lincoln, Ceduna and Coober Pedy expects to return profits again soon.

