An airline company serving Whyalla, Port Lincoln, Ceduna and Coober Pedy expects to return profits again soon.
Regional Express Holdings Limited (Rex) told of an after-tax loss of $16.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022 - an improvement of 55 per cent compared with the previous same time.
The loss includes a negative impact of $23 million related to a financial valuation decision.
According to Rex, this is not cash in nature and was brought about by the increase in value of company shares.
Operating loss after tax for the period was $1.9 million, but cash in bank almost doubled compared to the previous same time.
Domestic jet services returned to monthly profits in September, 2022, a mere seven months after the full resumption of domestic services in February,2022.
"Domestic operations achieved consistent growth for four consecutive months to the end of the time," a spokesman said.
"Regional operations have been a drag on the group's performance due to Qantas' competition in entering routes that are too small to support two operators.
"But regional services have been positive for the last four months of the period and are expected to return to monthly profits in the third quarter of 2022-23.
"Revenue, excluding government grants, for the time improved by 282 per cent against the same period in 2022. Government grants and subsidies declined by 93 per cent to $1.9 millioin."
The group had celebrated its 20th anniversary and the buying of National Jet Express, formerly known as Cobham Aviation Services Australia - Regional Services.
It has just revealed the leasing of two more Boeing 737- 800NGs to be introduced at the end of 2022-23 and the start of 2023-24.
Company executive chairman Lim Kim Hai said the results had been "pleasing, considering that domestic jet services only really operated in a relatively COVID-free environment since late February, 2022".
"To achieve profits in such a short time under a normal environment is fairly unprecedented in the world," he said.
The full potential of partnership agreements with major travel agency groups, higher revenue from expanded operations and higher cadet intake at the pilot academies are expected to contribute more to the group's performance in the second half of 2022-23.
"We are optimistic that the group will have positive operating profits for the full 2022-23, barring any further external shocks," the spokesman said.
Rex is Australia's biggest independent regional and domestic airline, operating a fleet of 61 Saab 340 and seven Boeing 737-800NG planes to 56 destinations throughout all states.
