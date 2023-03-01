Stop the count here

Whyalla News

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated March 2 2023 - 7:44am, first published 7:35am
Lincoln Highway. Picture by Darrin Smith.

Wednesday March 1, the driver of a Toyota RAV4, 37-year-old Ms Kimberly Pursche from Whyalla and the driver of a Toyota Hilux, 35-year-old Mr Travis Terry from Whyalla Stuart died at the scene of a head-on collision on the Lincoln Highway near the Eyre Highway intersection.

