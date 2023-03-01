Wednesday March 1, the driver of a Toyota RAV4, 37-year-old Ms Kimberly Pursche from Whyalla and the driver of a Toyota Hilux, 35-year-old Mr Travis Terry from Whyalla Stuart died at the scene of a head-on collision on the Lincoln Highway near the Eyre Highway intersection.
Acting Police Superintendent, Inspector Damien Eichner pleaded with the community that SAPOL cannot tolerate the risks that people take on the road, significantly contributing to lives being lost and serious injuries which change people's lives.
"Stop the count here. There does not need to be any more lives lost this year.
"The message today is that every collision is preventable," he said.
The deaths of Ms Pursche and Mr Terry are the 25th and 26th on South Australian roads compared to 12 deaths at the same time in 2022.
"Of those 26 deaths, 19 of them have occurred on country roads," Mr Eichner said to the media.
"The prevalence of these collisions occurring on country roads is mainly attributed to the what we refer to as the fatal five offenses... being speeding, seatbelts, driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, not wearing seatbelts, and dangerous or distracted driving.
"That doesn't change, and we are continuing to see those practices undertaken through our investigations with Major Crash, as the key cause of the collisions," he said.
Inspector Eichner was unable to comment on any specific factors in relation to the fatal collision on the Lincoln Highway that claimed two lives, as it is still under investigation.
He said that it was 'extraordinary' that anyone had survived the collision given the severity of the event.
A passenger in the Hilux, a 27-year-old man from Whyalla Stuart was taken to Whyalla Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Inspector Eichner pointed out that there was a misconception by country drivers that it was the city drivers driving in the country who had more accidents.
He said that statistics have shown that is not correct.
"It is country people on country roads that are more likely to be involved in a collision of this type," he said.
Heartfelt tributes are flowing from the shocked Whyalla community.
Major Crash Officers are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
The Lincoln Highway has been reopened.
Drivers should be aware of continuing smoke in the area caused by the fire at the Lincoln Gap 'tanks' and drive according to conditions.
