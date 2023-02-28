Bankrupt operator unlikely to be held accountable

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has said that it is unlikely that the former operator responsible for the significant tyre stockpile will be able to clean up the site.
On February 23, police, MFS and CFS were called the well known rest area the 'Tanks' at Lincoln Gap on Eyre Highway.
Two of the five large tanks, full of tyres, were engulfed by fire.
The fire is still causing smoke in the area and there are still 12 CFS appliances at the site.
The fire is considered suspicious, with SAPOL appealing to drivers who travelled on the Eyre Highway between Port Augusta and Whyalla between 11pm on Wednesday February 22 and 1.40am on Thursday February 23 and who may have dash cam footage.
Collex Spencer Gulf Waste purchased the tanks in 2009 and were approved by the EPA as a waste tyre treatment operation.
In a statement to the Whyalla News, the EPA said they have pursued enforcement action to hold the operator accountable for the stockpiled tyres, however the remaining operator declared bankruptcy in 2020.
Since then the EPA said their priority has been the protection of public health and the environment, including risk of fire.
Mr Robert Kelman, Executive Officer from the Australian Tyre Recyclers Association (ATRA) said that tyres are never stored for recycling.
"It costs money to recycle them, if they are stored, they are basically going to be there forever.
"It's part of the dastardly deeds of the unscrupulous in the industry really, because you get paid to pick up the tyre from the retailers and then they tend to get dropped in something like that," Mr Kelman said.
He said arson was always the risk of leaving these kinds of stockpiles.
Mr Kelman said that a stockpile in Stawell Victoria cost the Victorian EPA millions of dollars to remove the fire risk.
"The South Australian EPA should have done the same thing, you just can't leave tyres in piles because eventually some idiot as what has happened in the Spencer Gulf is going to take some pleasure in setting them alight," he said.
Mr Kelman said that there is a potential significant health impact from the toxic smoke including problematic chemicals like mercury.
"It is over to (State) government, that has to go, well we can't just leave this thing here, it is a massive risk," he said.
