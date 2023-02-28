Whyalla News

Tanks at the tanks

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 28 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An eagle-eyed traveler between Port Augusta and Whyalla on Friday February 24 spotted three Australian Army vehicles, including a tank, stopped at the Lincoln Gap fire site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.