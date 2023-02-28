Tanks at the tanks

An eagle-eyed traveler between Port Augusta and Whyalla on Friday February 24 spotted three Australian Army vehicles, including a tank, stopped at the Lincoln Gap fire site.
Master Sidney Anderson sent the photo to the Whyalla News from the fire at the 'Tanks' on the Eyre Highway between Whyalla and Port Augusta, which has been burning since February 23 with MFS, CFS and SES personnel still on site.
There are continued traffic delays on the Eyre Highway, due to smoke affecting visibility, but there was no explanation as to why the Army was attending.
A Defence Force spokesperson told the News that Army vehicles routinely travel between the Cultana Training Area and Adelaide.
"They were not involved in the fire (response) at Lincoln Gap," he said.
The Cultana Training Area is only one of two areas in Australia able to support joint and combined training and it is primarily used for Defence training activities and operations.
The fire is considered suspicious with SAPOL appealing to drivers who travelled on the Eyre Highway between Port Augusta and Whyalla between 11pm Wednesday February 22 and 1.40am Thursday February 23 who may have dash cam footage of the area.
Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
