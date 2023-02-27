Red Cross to the rescue

80-year-old Mrs Elaine Ashton and her husband of 50 years would be lost without the help of the Red Cross transport service in Whyalla that she has been using for about seven years.
"The staff are so helpful, I'm very unsteady on my feet at the moment as I have bad arthritis and they help me into the doctors, they are amazing you know and we are very very lucky to have them here," she said
Ms Ashton and her husband are in independent living but both struggle with health issues and are unable to drive.
They are very grateful for the work of the volunteers.
"Coral, I can't praise her enough, and the team, they have a lot of compassion for people, they don't judge anybody," she said.
"They need more cars and volunteers but with what they have got, they manage. I can't praise them enough," Mrs Aston said.
Acting Manager of Commonwealth Home Support Program Transport (CHSP), Ms Ebony Malchow said residents looking for transport assistance should contact My Aged Care.
"If they would like to receive Red Cross transport, then they need to discuss that with the My Aged Care team," she added.
Ms Malchow said that the service is provided for residents to attend medical appointments and for social outings.
"We do go as far as Adelaide but it is certainly dependent on whether we have cars and volunteers available to support that," she said.
Red Cross Whyalla currently has three cars and 9 volunteers.
The CHSP provides entry-level support for older people who need some help to stay at home.
Service providers work with them to maintain their independence and keep them as well as possible.
"If people were interested in volunteering, it's a matter of getting in touch with the Whyalla office," Ms Malchow said.
The office is on Flinders Avenue, Whyalla Stuart, phone 8100 4511. Another option is to visit Red Cross online.
"We are so blessed to have Red Cross working here. We appreciate the care that we get," said Mrs Ashton.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.