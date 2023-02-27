Whyalla News

Whyalla softball: Roadrunners down Tigers, Cats beat Eagles

By Jane Boxall
Updated February 27 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sunday's Softball Seen Sam Watson reach the 200 game milestone when Roadrunners came up against Tigers

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.