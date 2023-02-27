Sunday's Softball Seen Sam Watson reach the 200 game milestone when Roadrunners came up against Tigers
Roadrunner v Tigers
Sunday's fixtures marked Sam Watson's 200th game of softball in the league. This is a huge milestone. Congratulations to Sam!
Roadies went in to bat first. Tigers pitchers managed two quick outs, but some nice hitting by Rachael Fowler, Bri Roughsedge and Sam Watson saw the Roadies get three across.
Tigers' Joan Shea started their batting with a three base hit to right field, but she was kept on base from there.
Batting in the second, Roadies scored another eight across. Highlights were Mia Adams' big three-base hit.
Tigers went in and scored four across to help keep it even. A hit from Kath Wilson and Jeanne McIntosh helped by errors from Roadies meant three unearned runs for the Tigers.
Roadies took a big lead in the third innings, bringing another five across the plate. Errors cost the Tigers three of those runs.
Tigers had the last bat. They got one across with a hit from Tanya Macintosh, but it was not enough to catch up. The Roadies took the win 13-5.
Safe Hits - Roadrunners: S. Haake 1, M. Adams 2, B. Roughsedge 3, S. Watson 3, R. Fowler 3, C. Looyestyn 1, K. Whibley 2, S. Roughsedge 1 - Catches - B. Roughsedge 2, M. Adams 1 - Pitching - B. Roughsedge 2 K2
Eagles v Cats
Cats went in first, getting one across with a good hit from Francine Treloar. The Eagles did the same when time came for their bat in the first, getting one across.
The second and third innings saw both sides rack up the errors. Five out of the six runs across were in red.
Cats' Jen Ormsby hit a nice a home run. Eagles' Missy McNamara did a great job trying to fill two spots with the shortened Eagles side.
Cats had errors across the day, but still performed well.
When the Eagles went in for their third and fourth digs, they brought four home across the plate, with three of them in red.
Cats proved too strong on the day and took the win 11-5.
Safe Hits - Cats: D. Atkinson 1, F. Treloar 1, M. Hopkins 1, J. Ormsby 2 (1HR), K. Edmonson 1, B. Smith 3, C. White 1 - Catches - J. Mitchell 1, J. Ormsby 1, F. Treloar 1 - Pitching - J.Ormsby 1 K2. Eagles: N. Damon 2, R. Dodd 1, R. Narrier 1 - Catches - G. Colson 1 S. Nottle 1 - Pitching - M. McIntosh 2 K2.
Saturday March 4th
Softball - 4.05pm - Cats v Indians
5.40pm - Eagles v Tigers
Bye- Road Runners - Canteen, Umpiring
Set Up - Cats - Pack Up - Eagles
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.