Hydrogen economy gathers steam near Whyalla

By Tristan Tobin
Updated March 2 2023 - 7:43pm, first published 7:30pm
State hydrogen boss Sam Crafter says the project at Bolivar helps blaze a trail for hydrogen projects near Whyalla. Picture supplied.

A hydrogen production and export plant north of Adelaide lights the way for larger green energy export facilities in the upper Spencer Gulf, the state hydrogen boss has said.

Tristan Tobin

