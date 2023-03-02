A hydrogen production and export plant north of Adelaide lights the way for larger green energy export facilities in the upper Spencer Gulf, the state hydrogen boss has said.
Ground was broken last month for a $12.5 million hydrogen plant at Bolivar, north of Adelaide. The plant's Japanese owners are seeking to export low volumes of hydrogen to Indonesia before the end of this year. If that timeline is met, it would be the first hydrogen export facility in the state.
"It's very exciting to have it here. It's a proof point about that hydrogen industry we're looking to develop," said the man charged with delivering SA's hydrogen projects, Office of Hydrogen Power CEO Sam Crafter.
"It can help us move forward with the other larger projects up around the Spencer Gulf."
The facility at Bolivar is funded by Japan's Ministry of the Environment and Japanese company Marubeni.
The state government was currently seeking foreign and domestic bidders to build its $600 million hydrogen creation and power generation facility in Whyalla near Cultana, touting the project as a means to decarbonise South Australian manufacturing, create jobs, and capitalise on growing global demand for green energy and products.
The Malinauskas government is hoping its landmark investment at Whyalla will help encourage private interests to invest in South Australia's burgeoning hydrogen industry in the Spencer Gulf.
Early signs are promising. Six buyers are currently in negotiation with government to create and export hydrogen from Port Bonython, taking advantage of South Australia's abundance of wind and solar energy to produce hydrogen that's green and desirable in a changing global energy market.
State Minister for Trade and Investment Nick Champion said the global market forces driving the Bolivar Project would motivate investment in the Spencer Gulf as well.
"Privately funded investment in the hydrogen sector, as seen with Marubeni's project at Bolivar, is a clear sign of the rapidly growing market for hydrogen outside of Australia - with more multinational companies attracted to South Australia to prove and develop new technology," he said.
The project at Bolivar consists of a five-megawatt battery energy storage system and a demonstrator scale 150-kilowatt electrolyser.
The $12.5 million Bolivar site is dwarfed by the state government's $600 million hydrogen facility to be built near Whyalla, which will boast 250MWe of electrolysers, a 200MW power station and hydrogen storage infrastructure. The government plans to have the site operational by the end of 2025.
The hydrogen export hub at Port Bonython is separate to both projects, with some estimates indicating private investment there could total more than $10 billion.
International companies were currently in talks to take up state-owned land at Port Bonython, Mr Crafter said.
"Some land arrangements are being negotiated with six different parties looking to work and produce hydrogen and ammonia predominantly for export from those facilities," Mr Crafter said.
While some funding would come from state and federal government, the majority of investment into Port Bonython would come from international private firms seeking a green profit wave by shipping South Australian hydrogen domestically at first, then later to Asia and possibly Europe.
The next step was getting the parties to work together to build shared infrastructure.
"What we're looking for there is for proponents to come together to secure some land to look to develop their projects on, and then jointly between state and federal government and the proponents, build some common user infrastructure to enable us to be able to get the product out over the existing jetty at Port Bonython," Mr Crafter said.
First exports are expected from Port Bonython by 2026, Mr Crafter said, but there was much work to do before then.
"There's quite a lot of activity and research and studies being done in the next 18 months to try to understand what we need to do with the facilities there," he said.
For now, the state government was aiming to learn as much as it could from the smaller hydrogen export facility at Bolivar.
"One is really about helping to facilitate that investment from overseas," Mr Crafter said.
"We will definitely be looking to learn and get as much information sharing as we can with the companies around the technology."
"And also then what other places in the world are looking for in terms of hydrogen and how they want to receive it."
