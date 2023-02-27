Whyalla News

Norths down Roopena in Whyalla cricket

By Jack O'Halloran
Updated February 27 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:38am
In a shortened contest last Friday, Norths triumphed over Roopena to secure their spot in this year's Grand Final. With the mercury forecast to climb above forty degrees, the game was reduced to a thirty over match, which resulted in some entertaining performances.

