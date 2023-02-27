In a shortened contest last Friday, Norths triumphed over Roopena to secure their spot in this year's Grand Final. With the mercury forecast to climb above forty degrees, the game was reduced to a thirty over match, which resulted in some entertaining performances.
Norths won the toss and elected to bat first under lights. Lachie Phillips was soon to depart for eight, bowled by Kale Irvine. His opening partner Matt Quist and first drop Patrick McArthur combined for a partnership 34 until Quist was caught and bowled by Parth Patel.
McArthur carried on and together with Dave Atkinson put on a further 53 runs, until Atkinson was dismissed for a run-a-ball 26. Kale Irvine then managed to wrestle back some momentum for Roopena as he dismissed Tom Baulderstone and Chad Clothier in successive deliveries to take 4/25.
Norths made good use of their shortened innings, finishing on 6/161. McArthur was in particularly impressive touch, scoring 61, while some wayward bowling from Roopena resulted in 30 runs from extras, giving Norths the edge.
In response Roopena began poorly, losing 3/9 at the start of their innings. Clay Crompton and Irvine instigated a brief fightback, however Norths bowling stocks proved too strong once again as Roopena were bowled out for just 90.
With the regular season at an end, the preliminary final will take place at Memorial Oval next Saturday. In what is expected to be an enthralling contest, the matchup sees the reigning premiers for the last eight years in Centrals, take on longtime rivals and underdogs Roopena to determine who will challenge Norths for the ultimate prize in the Grand Final on March 11.
Final Scores:
North Whyalla 6/161 defeated. Roopena all out 90.
Best Players:
Norths - Patrick McArthur, Chad Clothier, Dave Atkinson
Roopena - Kale Irvine, Parth Patel, Clay Crompton
Upcoming matches
U/17s
Prelim Final - West Whyalla vs Central Whyalla - March 4th, 8:30am, Memorial Oval
A Reserve
Qualifying Final - West Whyalla vs Central Whyalla - March 3rd 5:30pm, Memorial Oval
A Reserve
Elimination Final - South Whyalla vs North Whyalla - March 3rd 5:30pm, Bennett Oval
A Reserve
Preliminary Final - Elimination Winner vs Qualifying Loser - March 5th 10:00am, Bennett Oval
