SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo Fun
Monday nights, Centrals Football Clubrooms, 8pm, free tea/coffee, canteen, hosted by Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League. Call to confirm.
MEET AND EAT
Friday counter meals
Back on at Whyalla R.S.L. Essington Lewis Avenue February 24 from 6.00 - 7.30 pm, kids meals available, stairs with chair lift. Phone: 0845 7995. Support your local R.S.L.
SHARE YOUR SKILLS
Looking for Scouts!
Volunteer with Whyalla Scout Group. Group Leader Christine 0418 870 890. Come and try for all kids from ages 5 - 14 yrs Mondays in school terms.
MUSICAL COMEDY
One Night Only
Steady Eddy and Jolly Jingo, Friday March 24 at 7pm, Steel United Soccer Club, tickets selling fast, phone 0407 254 999.
WEEKLY FUN
Bingo, Cards
Every Tuesday, Field St, Whyalla Playford for over 55s, bingo starts 10.15am, then lunch, cards in afternoon, coffee and tea, for more info phone 0429 019 676.
BE SEEN IN GREEN
Dinner at the RSL
Saint Patrick's Day Essington Lewis Ave March 17 Traditional corn beef & cabbage with veg 6-7pm $20.00 pp. Tickets from RSL Ph Ellen 0417 805 257
GET IN THE SWIM
Competitive swimming
Whyalla Stingers, juniors Monday and Thursday 5.30-6.30pm, seniors Monday, Thursday 6.30-8pm and Wednesday 6-8pm Rec Centre. 3 free come and try training sessions.
HAVE A HIT
Come and Try Table Tennis
Fridays 7pm, clubrooms Whyalla Showgrounds.
DIRTY CAR FUN
Whyalla Car Club Racing
Dirt circuit, March 13 Night meeting Mullaquana Rd. FaceBook or email whyallacarclub@gmail.com for more information.
ACROSS THE COAST
Postie bike ride VIC to WA
Stopping Whyalla March 3 fundraiser and awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
TRIATHLON TIME
Join in or cheer them on
Whyalla foreshore March 5. Event for all ages, fitness and experience, entries close Thurs March 2 - 10pm.
CLEAN UP WHYALLA
Sunday March 5
Council are hosting Clean Up Australia Day Wilson Park 10am-1pm. Lions Club are hosting a clean-up event 9-10.30am Iron Knob Rd-Arthur Glennie Dr.
