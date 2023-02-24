Bankrupt operator unlikely to be held accountable

The fire at the 'Tanks' at Lincoln Gap on the Eyre Highway between Whyalla and Port Augusta continues to burn with MFS, CFS and SES personnel on site.
About 1.40am on Thursday February 23, police, MFS and CFS were called the well known rest area on Eyre Highway.
Two of the five large tanks, full of tyres, were engulfed by fire.
The fire has been contained but causing smoke and fumes in the area according to SAPOL and there are still 9 CFS appliances at the site.
There are traffic delays on the Eyre Highway, due to smoke affecting visibility.
Crime Scene Investigators have attended and the fire is considered suspicious with SAPOL appealing to motorists and truck drivers who travelled on the Eyre Highway between Port Augusta and Whyalla between 11pm on Wednesday February 22 and 1.40am on Thursday February 23 and who may have dash cam footage of the area.
Collex Spencer Gulf Waste purchased the tanks in 2009 and the business' operations were approved by the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) in 2010 as a waste tyre treatment operation and transport business.
In 2014, the business set up equipment to process the stored tyres and recycle the materials for other uses.
The EPA 's monitoring of the site uncovered stockpiling of end-of-life tyres and partially treated tyres and a slowing rate of tyre processing.
According to the statement, a clean-up order was issued in April 2020, requiring the removal of the tyres by January 2021.
In a statement to the Whyalla News, the EPA said they have pursued enforcement action to hold the operator accountable for the stockpiled tyres, however the remaining operator declared bankruptcy in 2020.
Since then the EPA said their priority has been the protection of public health and the environment, including risk of fire.
Tyres do not present a significant fire risk when in a stable location according to the EPA.
Since 2021 the EPA has engaged with a number of organisations involved with used tyre management, product stewardship and recycling.
The EPA has said that it believes it is unlikely that the former operator responsible for the significant tyre stockpile will be able to meet expectations, and the EPA continues to work to progress the best environmental outcomes.
Chief Executive Officer of Tyrecycle, Australia's largest tyre recycler, Mr Jim Fairweather said that regional recycling facilities can run into difficulties
"We think we can't transport waste back to capital cities but when we don't, we find that we don't have the infrastructure or more importantly the markets, so you end up with a waste stockpile rather than a recycling facility," he said.
A tyre retailer in the region, who declined to be named, said that he had previously used Collex Spencer Gulf Waste but since that business ceased operations, he had waste tyres collected by companies that take them to Adelaide or Melbourne for recycling.
Mr Robert Kelman, Executive Officer from the Australian Tyre Recyclers Association (ATRA) told the Whyalla News that tyres are never stored for recycling.
"It costs money to recycle them, if they are stored, they are basically going to be there forever.
"It's part of the dastardly deeds of the unscrupulous in the industry really, because you get paid to pick up the tyre from the retailers and then they tend to get dropped in something like that ," Mr Kelman said.
He said arson was always the risk of leaving these kinds of stockpiles.
Mr Kelman said that a stockpile in Stawell Victoria cost the Victorian EPA millions of dollars to remove the fire risk.
"The South Australian EPA should have done the same thing, you just can't leave tyres in piles because eventually some idiot as what has happened in the Spencer Gulf is going to take some pleasure in setting them alight or you get a brush fire or something like that," he said.
Mr Kelman said that there is a potential significant health impact from the toxic smoke including problematic chemicals like mercury.
He questioned whether the SA EPA had the legal ability to stop stockpiling or whether they failed to follow through on the laws that they do have.
"It is over to (State) government, that has to go, well we can't just leave this thing here, it is a massive risk and we have to pay to get rid of it, which is a shame on the tax payer,"
He said it falls on the EPA because they knew the stockpile was there and they allowed it to get to that size
"The EPA should only be allowing very small amounts and workable amounts of stockpiling of tyres with a legitimate industry that has processing equipment and is moving material in and out," he said.
According to Mr Kelman, stockpiles continue to happen all over Australia because the EPAs don't enforce their existing laws.
Police have asked for anyone with dashcam footage or with any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
