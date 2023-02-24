Police seek footage to solve suspicious fire

Police are seeking dash-cam footage from motorists on the Eyre Highway as they continue to investigate a fire at Lincoln Gap that started in the early hours of Thursday February 23.
About 1.40am police, MFS and CFS were called to 'The Tanks' rest area on the Eyre Highway after reports of a fire.
On arrival, police located two large tanks which were full of old tyres, fully engulfed in flames. The fire was contained but is still causing a lot of smoke and fumes in the area.
There is expected to be continued traffic delays on the Eyre Highway and motorists are urged to take care while passing through the area as the smoke is affecting visibility.
Crime Scene Investigators have attended the scene and deemed the fire to be suspicious.
Port Augusta CIB is seeking assistance from all motorists/truck drivers who travelled on the Eyre Highway between Port Augusta and Whyalla between 11pm on Wednesday February 22 and 1.40am on Thursday February 23.
Collex Spencer Gulf Waste bought the tanks in 2009 as a storage site and the business' operations were approved by the Environment Protection Authority.
The CFS said there was no fire threat to the nearby township of Iron Knob, but told locals to "remain indoors where possible with doors and windows closed".
Police have asked for anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online.
CFS and MFS crews are expected to be onsite for an extended period of time fighting the fire and are being supported by the SES with extra resources requested due to the hot and windy weather conditions.
The tanks are near the turn-off from the highway to Ceduna and have been heavily marked with graffiti over the years.
