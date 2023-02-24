Whyalla News

Police seek footage to solve suspicious fire

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 24 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:01pm
Police are seeking dash-cam footage from motorists on the Eyre Highway as they continue to investigate a fire at Lincoln Gap that started in the early hours of Thursday February 23.

