Ousted Whyalla mayor and councillors expected to be reinstated

Three Whyalla councillors embroiled in a paperwork debacle that ousted 45 elected members across the state are likely to be reinstated after state government began a process to overturn their dismissals.
Former Mayor Phill Stone, and former councillors Kathryn Campbell and Sharon Todd have confirmed to the Whyalla News that they have already submitted the necessary paperwork to be reinstated, after the state government decided to amend the Local Government Act to give councillors more time to submit campaign donation forms.
The government reversal comes after many elected members reported encountering technical problems with the new electoral commission portal they were required to use to submit their electronic paperwork.
The law change passed state parliament's lower house on February 22, and was expected to pass the upper house in mid-March. Councillors and mayors whose paperwork was deemed to be in order were expected be sworn back into their old positions soon after.
Former Whyalla mayor Phill Stone, who was forced to vacate his position on council last month, said he believed he had lodged the necessary paperwork ahead of the deadline, only to find out it had not gone through.
Former councillor Sharon Todd indicated she had submitted the required paperwork and expected to return to council once the state law had changed.
Former councillor Kathryn Campbell said she had submitted her first round of forms successfully, but encountered technical difficulties with the electoral commission portal on the second.
"All attempts were made to submit the paperwork before the due date," she said.
Ms Campbell said she would also continue her administrative appeal against being ordered to vacate her position because she believed she "had a right or reply" on the matter.
The peak state local government body said it had received indications from many of its members they had encountered technical challenges using the new Electoral Commission of South Australia online portal.
"We do have significant feedback from members, or previous members that were stood down, about the difficulties they have had in navigating the new system," Local Government Association president and Kimba Mayor Dean Johnson said.
Local Government Minister Geoff Brock, responsible for introducing bill amendments that would overturn the dismissals, said the law change was being introduced to relieve ratepayers of the costs of multiple by-elections across the state, likely to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
"Some South Australians were facing the prospect of voting for the fifth time in the space of a year, taking into account State, Federal, and Local Government elections and by-elections," the minister said.
A council by-election in South Australia can cost local ratepayers tens of thousands of dollars to run. A council must pay the Electoral Commission of South Australia to run supplementary elections on its behalf.
