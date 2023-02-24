Whyalla News

Ousted Whyalla mayor and councillors expected to be reinstated

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated February 24 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Whyalla mayor Phill Stone, Kathryn Campbell (left) and Sharon Todd (bottom). Pictures supplied.

Three Whyalla councillors embroiled in a paperwork debacle that ousted 45 elected members across the state are likely to be reinstated after state government began a process to overturn their dismissals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.