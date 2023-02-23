Supporting parents to grow little minds

The Early Years Taskforce is launching the Words Grow Minds campaign in Whyalla.
The campaign supports early childhood development, with Whyalla one of two key regions in South Australia to benefit.
Natalie Williams, Library Team Leader at Whyalla Public Library, is thrilled to be involved in the roll out.
"Words Grow Minds gets straight to the heart of how parents and caregivers can help babies and young children thrive: talk, play, read and sing together from birth," she said.
"It's a critical message for families.
"The campaign provides us with a strong platform to support parents and caregivers of young children throughout our network," Ms Williams said.
Results from the Words Grow Minds pilot campaign in Whyalla will be evaluated to support and shape future early years campaign activity across South Australia.
Former Federal Minister for Early Childhood, Ms Kate Ellis, is the leader of the 0 - 3 Early Years Taskforce and has worked in collaboration with the not-for-profit agency Raising Literacy Australia.
"The statistics are clear. We cannot sit back and allow South Australian children to fall further behind children in the rest of the country before they have even started school," Ms Ellis said.
"Neurological research tells us that critical brain development occurs during the first three years of a child's life, which directly impacts their future pathways.
"I've always believed that supporting children and their families during this time is one of the smartest investments that any community can make," she said.
The campaign also aims to reverse the trend of nearly 1 in 4 South Australian children starting school developmentally vulnerable.
Early childhood development is assessed on factors that predict good social, health and educational outcomes in adulthood.
Taskforce members are working to improve these outcomes by increasing collaboration across services, forming clear and consistent messaging for parents and caregivers on the importance of brain development in the early years and showing families simple things they can do to grow young children's brains.
"It also recognises that while all parents and carers want the best for their children, sometimes it's hard to know what they can do to help," Ms Ellis said.
First piloted in 2022, Words Grow Minds has been developed with input from early childhood practitioners, literacy specialists and researchers.
The campaign is funded by the South Australian Department of Education.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.