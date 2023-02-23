Whyalla News

New Bill to avoid costly by-elections

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 23 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 7:05pm
The Hon. Geoff Brock, MP Minister for Local Government, Regional Roads and Veterans Affairs. Picture supplied.

The State Opposition has flagged that they intend to support a Bill introduced by the Hon. Geoff Brock, Minister for Local Government, to avoid council by-elections following the recent issue over late or missed donation returns' forms.

