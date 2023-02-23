New Bill to avoid costly by-elections

The State Opposition has flagged that they intend to support a Bill introduced by the Hon. Geoff Brock, Minister for Local Government, to avoid council by-elections following the recent issue over late or missed donation returns' forms.
Four Upper Spencer Gulf elected members have stood down, and one from the District Council of Mount Remarkable.
The members are Port Augusta City Council's John Naisbitt and Whyalla's Phill Stone, who was elected as mayor, Kathryn Campbell and Sharon Todd.
Former mayor of the District Council of Mount Remarkable, Phillip Heaslip, also vacated his position as a councillor in Telowie Ward.
Minister Brock said that the Local Government (Casual Vacancies) Amendment Bill 2023 was being introduced to relieve ratepayers of the costs of multiple by-elections across the state, likely to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
"Some South Australians were facing the prospect of voting for the fifth time in the space of a year, taking into account State, Federal, and Local Government elections and by-elections," the Minister said.
"The Bill means council members will be granted 10 additional days to lodge their campaign donation returns and avoid the prospect of losing their elected position permanently.
"It's necessary to now resolve this issue so that councils can move on with their important business of providing local services and facilities to their communities," Mr Brock said.
He emphasised that the Bill does not in any way excuse the 45 members who failed to lodge their returns.
"It simply removes the burden that communities who elected these members would otherwise be carrying and ultimately be paying to fix," he said.
Shadow Minister for Local Government, Mr Sam Telfer has called for an independent investigation into the process overseen by Minister Geoff Brock, his office, and the Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA).
"A chronic breakdown in communication and reporting processes meant dozens of elected members were told their positions would be revoked - potentially triggering multiple supplementary elections across the state," Mr Telfer said in a press release.
The Shadow Minister said the Opposition intends to support the Government's bill but he saw a need for an independent investigation into the matter.
"While we're pleased to see the Government is taking action on this matter, Geoff Brock needs to stop with the excuses and finger-pointing and take responsibility here," Mr Telfer said.
"That's why there's a real need for an independent investigation into the process - all the steps that lead us here - so mistakes are not repeated and those responsible are held to account.
"We've had a significant number of reports of the ECSA reporting portal crashing, the legislated communications from ECSA being late, and wrong information being provided to councillors," Mr Telfer said.
Mr Brock said that he had asked the Office of Local Government to work with the LGA to review the 2022 Local Government Elections some weeks ago.
"Separately from this review, I expect the Electoral Commissioner will also undertake a review following the completion of these elections as he usually does," Mr Brock said.
The Minister had said previously that the elected members had been advised of the requirement 12 times during and after the election, including in letters sent via registered mail.
Local Government Association (LGA) President, Dean Johnson, said that he had never seen anything like this in his almost two decades of involvement in council.
"We've received feedback there has been some frustrations with the new process.
"The LGA will work with the State Government and Electoral Commission to understand if there were any shortcomings with the system, and the ways we can avoid this happening in the future," Mr Johnson added.
Mr Johnston said in a statement to the Whyalla News that the LGA's are at least 2 or 3 weeks away from having the councillors back in their positions.
The amendment has passed the Lower House but has to go through the Legislative Assembly, and the next time that body meets is mid-March.
Mr Brock responded to voters on social media who queried whether there would be any repercussions for the councillors who did not return their forms on time, when the majority of members statewide were able to comply.
"The Bill does not affect the provisions within the Local Government (Elections) Act that provide that candidates in the election who did not return their campaign donations return may be liable for a maximum penalty of $10,000.
"It will be open to the Electoral Commissioner to decide whether to pursue this course of action," he said.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
