MFS believes battery the source of unit fire

A structure fire in Whyalla Jenkins on February 15 has resulted in approximately $50,000 damage to a Housing Authority unit.
The South Australian Metropolitan Fire service (MFS) attended a fire in the unit tenanted by Ms Donna Bateman.
On arrival, firefighters from two appliances found a fire in the front room of the unit, extinguishing it in approximately 15 minutes, according to a statement from the MFS.
Quick action from firefighters contained the fire to the room of origin.
The statement from the MFS said that the fire is believed to have started from a battery or battery pack.
Ms Bateman had returned home minutes before the incident on February 15 and heard a "popping" noise in the lounge room.
"I walked into my lounge room and there were orange sparks like flares everywhere," she said.
"I tried to open the front door to let out the dog, but didn't realise that he already had gone out the back.
"I turned around and slipped. I got hit by a few pieces of shrapnel, singed hair and burns."
Lithium-ion batteries have many small cells which can explode and pieces of the battery are sprayed out.
Ms Bateman ran to get help from her neighbours.
A friend who had been staying with her had been working on an e-bike the night before and had left the battery, detached from the bike, charging in the house.
Ms Bateman is grateful that she did come home when she did because it saved the neighboring unit.
Her dog has lost his whiskers, burned his paws and he is shaken up, but both are doing okay, although she has been able to rescue a few belongings.
"I have some boxes which I had not unpacked since we moved, which had photo frames, thank God, and photo albums," she said.
She has been helped by Centrecare, but has no furniture other than a kitchen table and chairs, and a few clothes she was able to salvage.
She wants people to be more aware of the potential dangers of the batteries. "I had an inkling to go home," she said.
She has a Gofundme set up to help her get back on her feet and to pay for her dog's medication which was lost in the fire. The home became uninhabitable.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
