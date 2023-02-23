Battery fault causes unit fire

A fire in Whyalla Jenkins on February 15 has resulted in about $50,000 damage to a Housing Authority unit.
The South Australian Metropolitan Fire service fought the blaze in the home of Donna Bateman.
Firefighters from two trucks found flames in the front room of the unit, according to a statement from the MFS. The fire is believed to have started from a battery or battery pack. Ms Bateman had returned home minutes before.
"I walked into my lounge room and there were orange sparks like flares everywhere," she said. "I got hit by a few pieces of shrapnel and burns," she said.
Lithium-ion batteries have many small cells which can explode. A friend had been working on an e-bike and had left the battery charging.
Her dog has lost his whiskers and burned his paws.
She has a Gofundme to help her get back on her feet.
Meanwhile, there was a serious crash near the intersection of the Eyre Highway at Lincoln Gap at 7.30am Wednesday March 1. Major crash are attending.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
