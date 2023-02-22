Bob Monaghan, 80, a successful cyclist during the years, vividly remembers the Memorial Oval track "as I lived opposite and watched the tractors and graders building it'.
He said that "cycling suited me because I was of small build and could pedal fast and raced on that track from 1956 onwards".
"It was hard packed dirt and would break up during the day and need watering and rolled with cars," he said.
"Racing there on Friday nights under lights the people would pay to go to watch cycling as there was no television in those days.
"We would be racing for money and as a young lad I could pick up some pocket money."
His most admired cyclist was Haydon Gill for his dedication to coach the juniors all his life from about 1956. Gill was very experienced from the dirt track days.
In 1965, with the opening of the new velodrome carnival, Monaghan remembers "it was fantastic track, but there were no lights". "One of the bosses at the steelworks happened to borrow a heap of flood lights to put up temporarily to get us going," he said. The next year the velodrome gained permanent lights. Monaghan, an electrical apprentice, was given the job to install the new lights.
"I was up a bloody ladder running cables until about 6pm getting lights ready for the carnival thus I had nothing left in me for that carnival," he said.
He understands the need for good lighting on the track to ensure safe racing.
Chris Risborg, a life member whose family was heavily involved in club activities for many years, says the velodrome lighting was crucial for a Pro/Am (Professional and Amateur cyclists) carnival in 1984.
He was part of the organising team that invited the entire Australian Cycling Olympic team to race at Whyalla in the same year as they competed in the Los Angeles Olympics.
To televise the event, the lights had to be 60 Lux (to measure brightness) and the poles had to be inspected.
As an extra measure, he recalls having the velodrome track surveyed in case any record race times were recorded to make them official.
Without efficient track lighting there would be no night carnivals and thus no crowd-pleasers and maybe no racing records set either.
The photo shows the original dome lighting and the effect of the current lighting of the track.
Be amazed at the skill and tactics of the velodrome cyclists on bikes with no brakes and only one gear to control speed. Come and cheer on the local cyclists at our upcoming carnival on the March 4 from 4pm to 10pm. Included in a full program of events is the senior Open Wheel Race and for the local juniors the Lynne Peters Memorial Race. All welcome with bar and canteen facilities, famous charcoal chicken, coffee van and gold coin entry.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
